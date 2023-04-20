Parents force siblings to share birthday party, so the teenager maliciously complies.

When a frustrated teen felt that she wasn't heard by her immediate family, she figured she might have more success with her extended fam. Here's her post:

u/NoBDayParty4Me writes:

Me and my little brother have very similar birthday. My brother’s 12th birthday is today, while my 17th birthday is two days from now.

Because of this, starting from when I was about to turn 5 (after my brother was born); my family have officially stopped celebrating on my actual birthday, and rather prefer that we celebrate both of our birthdays on my little brother’s birth date.

And whatever compromise that I have, my parents had always dismissed.

Like when I asked if we can celebrate on the day that’s between our birthdays, my parents would respond that it would be rude to my little brother to celebrate his birthday late, but celebrating mine earlier isn’t.