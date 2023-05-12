Student says he's not feeling well, coach makes him wrestle anyway: 'tough it out'.

High school is a minefield to navigate, with immense pressure coming at you from teachers and classmates.

So what do you do when an adult takes it too far? Report them (hopefully), and then post about it on Reddit!

'Practice don't stop for nothing.'

PhilPhilbertson1 writes:

Back in high school I was on the wrestling team for a while. I was not that great but I did my best and always showed up on time and ran all the drills as asked.

There was this one guy on the team who everyone hated because he tended to play dirty, even when wrestling with teammates. Coaches didn't seem to mind much because he won a lot. Boys will be boys and whatnot.