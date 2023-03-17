Bullied 'school-boy' gets creative revenge on 'intimidating' 'mad-dogging' colleague.

A young man posted a story so satisfying on Reddit's popular "Malicious Compliance" forum, it simply had to be shared.
u/VonOverkill writes:
During my last year in college, I got hired onto the production crew of a small manufacturing company. The production team leader, purely by virtue of senority, was a guy I'll code-name "Dirk."
Prison physique, 6'4" when standing upright, face tattoo, regularly physically intimidated other folks in the building for sport. Told stories with strong intentional-bigot vibes. Highschool drop-out, chain-wallet, different Monster energy drink hat for each day of the week.
Dirk's favorite joke was calling me a school-boy (because I was going to college, get it?). Followed by assertions that education is a scam, and smart people are actually dumb, and only [pick your pejorative] go to college, and so on.