Bullied 'school-boy' gets creative revenge on 'intimidating' 'mad-dogging' colleague.

A young man posted a story so satisfying on Reddit's popular "Malicious Compliance" forum, it simply had to be shared.

"Toxic manager wants me to keep doing his homework, so I check his literacy level."

u/VonOverkill writes:

During my last year in college, I got hired onto the production crew of a small manufacturing company. The production team leader, purely by virtue of senority, was a guy I'll code-name "Dirk."

Prison physique, 6'4" when standing upright, face tattoo, regularly physically intimidated other folks in the building for sport. Told stories with strong intentional-bigot vibes. Highschool drop-out, chain-wallet, different Monster energy drink hat for each day of the week.