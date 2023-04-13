Chauvinist gets shut down by 19yo girl; family scolds her for 'acting like a man.'

We all have those family members who are a little too active online and have some weird ideas about society and who's actually running things. So at what point do we give them a reality check?

When a young woman reached her breaking point listening to sexist swill from her cousin, she decided to do the unthinkable: challenge his beliefs. After embarrassing him, she came to Reddit to see if she actually went too far.

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for rudely shutting down my cousin's ridiculous talk?"

u/Total-Possession8551 writes:

Last week I (19F) went home from college for spring break. My cousin Dave and his family were also visiting for spring break.

Now I can't really stand Dave because he has a very obnoxious personality. He likes to show off, and put other people, especially girls down. He has a high ego because my aunt and uncle spoil him alot.