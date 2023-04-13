Chauvinist gets shut down by 19yo girl; family scolds her for 'acting like a man.'

When a young woman reached her breaking point listening to sexist swill from her cousin, she decided to do the unthinkable: challenge his beliefs. After embarrassing him, she came to Reddit to see if she actually went too far.
u/Total-Possession8551 writes:
Last week I (19F) went home from college for spring break. My cousin Dave and his family were also visiting for spring break.
Now I can't really stand Dave because he has a very obnoxious personality. He likes to show off, and put other people, especially girls down. He has a high ego because my aunt and uncle spoil him alot.
He has a weird thing for cars for example, in our family we, the kids, have to pay for half our cars, so he looks down on my brother for driving a used camry that has dents in it for example.