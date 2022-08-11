17 funny tweets inspired by Twitter's hilarious 'peach mom' controversy.

When someone shared a humorous (hotly contested) post from Momlife Comics, it triggered something very, very deep with some people.
Found my new favorite webcomic pic.twitter.com/p22ev3N50N— lil pom poko jerk (@rajandelman) July 29, 2022
this cartoon is driving me insane. if you are saving the peach for something tell your partner that! don't seethe about what better person you are pic.twitter.com/qTKa8ZlEUx— 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) July 29, 2022
Divorcing my husband because he has the audacity to eat the food in our house pic.twitter.com/t5SLTAyINu— Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) July 29, 2022
Now, do I think a dogpile on this woman is necessary or kind? No. But I do understand criticizing the kind of humor that puts your loved ones down while martyring yourself. But before you make up your mind about this artist, I implore you to read her comments on the matter, which will explain it a lot better than I could.