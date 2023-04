Married life is not just a walk in the park.

It's also not just a walk in hell.

It's usually something in the middle, vacillating between emotional extremes, bouts of boredom, long ongoing conversations, and plenty of straight-up good times tucked in there.

Whether your relationship is currently in heaven, hell, or some awkward middle spot, laughing at the realities of long-term cohabitation can ease the tension of real-life.

So if you need a laugh, look no further.

1.