Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man refuses to carry wife's heavy purse because it's 'emasculating and humiliating.'

Man refuses to carry wife's heavy purse because it's 'emasculating and humiliating.'

Carson Cupello
Apr 18, 2023 | 8:30 PM
ADVERTISING

Morning routines can be a nice way to start the day with your sweetheart. Unless that includes a daily argument, of course.

A couple with an otherwise perfect morning routine found themselves in a pickle when they couldn't reach an agreement. So, one of them came to Reddit to ask:

"Am I the a-hole for not carrying my wife’s purse?"

u/beepbopbeepbopbadoop writes:

I (32yo m) work fully remote and my wife (30yo f) works 2-3 days in office. On days where she commutes in the morning, I wake up early with her, make us French press coffee while she gets ready, and I walk her to the ferry which is approximately a 5 minute walk, and then approximately a 5-10 minute wait for the ferry onboarding.

Sounds lovely!

On our walks, she insists that I carry her purse, saying that her bag is heavy, that she has to carry it all day, and that if I carry it on the walk it would mean a lot to her.

Makes sense.

I told her that she’s putting me in an awkward situation, where I need to either a) carry her purse which I would prefer not to do or b) have an argument first thing in the morning because I refused to carry her purse.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content