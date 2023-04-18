Man refuses to carry wife's heavy purse because it's 'emasculating and humiliating.'

Morning routines can be a nice way to start the day with your sweetheart. Unless that includes a daily argument, of course.

A couple with an otherwise perfect morning routine found themselves in a pickle when they couldn't reach an agreement. So, one of them came to Reddit to ask:

"Am I the a-hole for not carrying my wife’s purse?"

u/beepbopbeepbopbadoop writes:

I (32yo m) work fully remote and my wife (30yo f) works 2-3 days in office. On days where she commutes in the morning, I wake up early with her, make us French press coffee while she gets ready, and I walk her to the ferry which is approximately a 5 minute walk, and then approximately a 5-10 minute wait for the ferry onboarding.

Sounds lovely!

On our walks, she insists that I carry her purse, saying that her bag is heavy, that she has to carry it all day, and that if I carry it on the walk it would mean a lot to her.

Makes sense.