11 facts about medieval people that will make you glad to be alive now.

There are a lot of thoeries about what humanity did and didn't do from the 5th to 15th century (depending on your sources). But hear me out: maybe it's better to be alive right now? Even though the world is kind of literally burning?
I know, that sounds insane! But you can make up your own mind after reading these facts about the medieval period:
Medievalists.net writes:
It has long been stated the life-expectancy for a medieval person was about 30 years old. This does not mean that a person was considered old or about to die when they turned 30.
Well I guess they weren't women in Hollywood, then.
If a medieval person survived to adulthood, he would likely live into his 60s or 70s, and they would not be considered to be old until at least the age of 50. Life-expectancy rates were lower in the Middle Ages because there was a much greater chance that an infant or child would die because of illness or disease than in modern times.