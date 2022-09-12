11 facts about medieval people that will make you glad to be alive now.

Ah, the Middle Ages: can't exist without it, can't go back to it!

There are a lot of thoeries about what humanity did and didn't do from the 5th to 15th century (depending on your sources). But hear me out: maybe it's better to be alive right now? Even though the world is kind of literally burning?

I know, that sounds insane! But you can make up your own mind after reading these facts about the medieval period:

1. People actually got super old.

Medievalists.net writes:

It has long been stated the life-expectancy for a medieval person was about 30 years old. This does not mean that a person was considered old or about to die when they turned 30.

Well I guess they weren't women in Hollywood, then.