16 of the funniest memes from people who aren't afraid to be honest about their age.

If it's 10 PM and someone is asking you to leave the couch? It's not going to happen anymore. My back hurts and I'm hungover after one sip of cheap red wine, ok? Let us live.So, if you could use a laugh about the Retinol-filled, sleepy but hilarious torture that is getting older, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are ready to vent.1.i’m at the age where i just need to know if we doin this or not. cuz i got shit to do— @maceo 💔 (@liImaceo) September 21, 2022 2.i’m at the age where i crave peace more than attention.— Patama Diary (@PatamaDiary) September 15, 2022 3.i'm at the age, once I lay down it’s over. I’ll catch you the following day😭🤣— MPHO (@Bhut_Mpho) September 23, 2022 4.I went to a dinner party with a bunch of fellow 30 year olds and one girl was like I’m on my third trimester and I was oh like nice I’m on shrooms— maggie lalley (@magslals) June 22, 2022 5.a weird thing about your 30's is that a lot of people either have babies or stay babies and the road narrows if you're looking for a hang where nobody is throwing up— Kate Willett (@katewillett) May 29, 2022 6.I just told a 22-year-old I was 30 and she said, “that’s ok!!”— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) July 29, 2022 7.young enough to still do drugs w friends but old enough to request we do them by 8pm— julia (@juliashiplett) November 15, 2019 8.Welcome to your 40s: you just bought drink coasters, yeah that just happened.— ERIC THE GREAT (@NotTodayEric) September 22, 2022 9.There's a switch that goes off around late-20s/early-30s, where you suddenly stop caring about what people think. You don't feel the same need to justify yourself or explain your choices. I had my first real 'couldn't care less' experience this week and, friends, it was glorious.— Nancy Adimora (@NancAdimora) September 15, 2022 10.your 30s are for unlearning all the conformity you picked up in your teens and 20s and getting back to the weirdo you were as a kid.— Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) September 21, 2022 11.Don’t be shy bring your skin care down to your nipples and thank me when you’re 50— Ms.Gender (@TheyDavis) September 21, 2022 12.Most of being an adult is just comparing how tired you are with other adults.— Kristen (@Kica333) September 22, 2022 13.Today I sneezed and hurt my back. Getting older is so fun!— Kristen (@Kica333) September 22, 2022 14.Wait why did they think we weren’t doing it pic.twitter.com/ICVLp8cdFq— Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) September 6, 2022 15.Never ask a lady her age, but I'll just go ahead and tell you that mine is "I just googled 'Why is Charli D'Amelio famous (Explained)?'"— Kimberly 🧜🏻♀️ Dinaro💲 (@KimberDin) September 22, 2022 16.I’m at a terrible age where I’m young enough to know what is in fashion but old enough to be like “I’m not gonna wear that.”— Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) September 22, 2022