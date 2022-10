Being a parent is a difficult and often thankless grind, especially when a teeny tiny human being has the power to completely roast your entire existence in a puddle...

So, if you could certainly use a cathartic laugh about the struggles of raising the next generation, stepping on spiky plastic toys on the floors and washing applesauce out of your hair, here are the best tweets we could find from parents who need a vacation. How can something so cute be so hilariously evil? Cheers to all the moms and dads out there!

1.

2.