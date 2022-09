Step aside, Hot Girl Summer it's time for Sad Girl autumn...

A gentle crunch in the leaves, a crisp breeze in the air, wailing heartbreak ballads into the sky in a fake fur coat while pretending to be Adele...'tis the season to sit by a fireplace with a hot mug of whiskey and wonder where you went wrong. So, if you're prepared to welcome the glory of seasonally depressed, pumpkin-spiced sadness, here are the most hilarious Someecards we gathered up to celebrate all-things Autumnal bliss. Get our those gourds, girls!

1.

2.