16 people share the absolute funniest insult they ever heard.

While bullying or punching down is never okay, sometimes people deserve a scathing burn (looking at you, everyone who doesn't know how to behave on a plane)...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the best insult you've ever heard?" people were ready to share the funniest comebacks, witty retorts, or most brutal exchanges they ever witnessed.

1.

I'd tell you to go to hell, but I never want to see you again. - cyberoctopus

2.

I don't have the time or the crayons to explain this to you. - ICame4TheCirclejerk

3.

"He has a superiority complex: he thinks he's the same as everyone else." - bunabhucan

4.

"Your mind is a swirling vortex of stupid ideas. Sometimes two of them collide and you say something." - [deleted]

5.

Your head is so far up your a*s it's coming out of your mouth and forming an infinite loop. - ouchimus

6.

You are the personification of "Comic Sans" - nategta43

7.