Parenting is an exhausting, hilarious, often thankless, yet rewarding journey, and the brave moms and dads who dare to vent about the challenges of raising kids deserve parenting peace prizes...

Daring to disagree with the parent-shamers of the internet can be a risk, but luckily some witty parents still have a sense of humor about sleep deprivation and temper tantrums in the shampoo aisle of the pharmacy. So, if you could certainly use a laugh today about the chaos of raising the next generation, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who are doing their best.

1.