17 of the funniest tweets from women who aren't afraid to complain.

Life is a beautiful, magical, complicated journey of work and wine, but at least we have hilarious observations to get us through the chaos...
So, if you could use some classic catharsis over the struggles of life from some of the funniest women on Twitter, here are the best tweets we could find from people who get it.
1.
One thing my mom’s gonna do is begin a sentence with, “Now that you’re old enough,” then proceed to tell me the deepest, darkest, gnarliest, most devastating family secret I’ve ever heard that she already told me when I was, like, 6.
im finally gonna meet my boyfriend tonight for our first real in person date!!!! ahhhhh!! because of the pandemic we havent been able to hang IRL, he mostly gives me singing lessons from behind the mirror in the opera house where i live and do ballet. canNOT wait