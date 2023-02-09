17 funny and honest tweets about life in 2023.

Life can be a chaotic journey these days between the hustle of work, doom-scrolling, trying to make plans as an adult with a neverending list of responsibilities and wondering why the social media algorithms hate you this week, but luckily we have memes...

So, if you could certainly use a laugh to get you through the chaos of existence in 2023, here are the funniest tweets we could find from wits of the internet who are brave enough to complain, observe, and comment.

1.