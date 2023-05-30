19 funny and relatable tweets from people who dared to be honest about life.

The daily hustle and grind of life can sometimes feel like a circular slog, but luckily we have the hilariously wonderful wits of the internet to keep us laughing through it all...

So, if you could certainly use a cathartic daily dose of humor, here are the funniest and most relatable tweets we could find from people who aren't afraid to tell the truth about our beautiful little existence on this floating rock. Enjoy!

1.