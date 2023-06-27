17 funny and relatable tweets from people who dared to be honest.

Life can often feel like a whirlwind of chores, appointments, and phone calls that could&#39;ve been emails, but at least we have the wonderful wits of Twitter...So, if you could certainly use a laugh to distract you from your daily grind, here are the funniest Tweets we could find from people who aren&#39;t afraid to tell the truth. Enjoy!1. glassdoor and linkedin be like, you’ve been a copywriter for 4 years? you’d be a great fit for this Facilities Maintenance role at Arby’s&mdash; shannon 🐛🦋 (@floppywriter) June 21, 2023 2. I don’t want to practice mindfulness. If get any more aware of what’s going on around me I’m gonna start blacking out and speaking in riddles&mdash; Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) June 20, 2023 3. there is something so beautifully restorative about a delicious sandwich. my god. whoever invented sandwiches let it be known i’d marry you on the spot&mdash; ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) June 20, 2023 4. I thought I was so sophisticated when I was like 10 asking for mint flavor at the dentist&mdash; sleepiest girl in the whole wide world (@v_dcknz) June 26, 2023 5. welcome to our hotel. when you stay here, you&#39;re not just a guest, you&#39;re a member of our family. check-out is at 8:30 a.m.&mdash; Django Gold (@django) June 26, 2023 6. Priest: If anyone has any objections to this marriage, speak now or forever... Me [stands]: She&#39;s everything, he&#39;s just Ken!&mdash; Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) June 27, 2023 7. I hate that I’ve aged out of people gifting me saucy little shot glasses that I would never buy for myself.&mdash; Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) June 21, 2023 8. A club where you sit in silence and untangle necklaces&mdash; 𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘆 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗹𝘆𝗸𝗲 (@im_all_id) June 23, 2023 9. Me looking at married people like ok there’s no way you all learned to love yourself first&mdash; Hope Rehak supports all striking labor (@HopeRehak) June 21, 2023 10. im saving money which means im spending the same amount of money i usually do i just feel extremely guilty about it&mdash; sami (@womenlovebot) June 22, 2023 11.one time in college i got so mad at this girl i went thru her depop likes and started buying stuff so i could wear them around her&mdash; annalise 🦢 (@organicbimbo) June 22, 2023 12.me: *falling asleep*brain: cheese is just a loaf of milk.&mdash; .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) June 22, 2023 13.there is something so satisfying about using ellipses like a boomer... im in a perpetual state of ponderance... ruminating... my mind a mere cow chewing grass in an open field...&mdash; lola 🌷 (@lil_gods_fave) June 18, 2023 14.middle names are so funny. it’s like ok what if we gave this baby a second worse name that’s a little bit of a secret ?? and it kind of has to be marie&mdash; chase (@_chase_____) June 21, 2023 15.i feel like this whole orca uprising thing is kind of our bad for naming them killer whales. a real &quot;if you build it they will come&quot; scenario.&mdash; Meg Reid (@meg_it_happen) June 15, 2023 16.recommending stuff to ppl visiting nyc like “the taco bell near my apartment is great if you’re in a taco bell mood” and “the rite aid across the street from my apartment is probably the best spot in the city to pick up my prescription”&mdash; chase (@_chase_____) June 20, 2023 17.the concept of “dressing your age” is ridiculous. I’m gonna dress like an old witch who cursed her entire seaside town&mdash; ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) June 21, 2023