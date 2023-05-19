18 hilarious and relatable tweets to give you a smile today.

If the grind of life has been turning you into a jaw-clenching, hunched over ball of stress-induced meltdowns, the wonderful world of memes is here to save the day...So, if you could definitely use a daily dose of cathartic laughter, here are the funniest tweets we could from the brutally honest, quick-witted life observers of the internet.1.My biggest obstacle is that I only like salads when they’re made by other people and cost $16— Sara Levine (@saralememe) May 10, 2023 2.Every time my mom and her best friend get in a fight her friend posts pictures of my mom when she had a fucked up bowl cut and tags her just to piss her off— Tam Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) May 7, 2023 3.I do not trust a seven layer dip recipe if it's from the NYT. No, the recipe must be from an archived mom blog written by a woman in Ohio with six kids who quit blogging in 2014 when she got a divorce.— Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) May 7, 2023 4.Ordered a cake from Costco and their system is from the 1800s, you write what you want on a piece of paper & put it in a box then nobody follows up and you just show up and hope they made it? I tried to call to confirm & they were like “if you put it in the box, it will be there”— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) May 11, 2023 5.has anyone considered releasing an album containing songs that are fast— molly mary o'brien (@missmollymary) October 21, 2022 6.we gave morning people way too much power— Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) October 24, 2022 7.6yo: I love you Me: I love you too!6yo: I wasn’t talking to you I was talking to my donut— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) October 9, 2022 8.Having a crush as an adult is so embarrassing. I think someone is so pretty I have a tummy ache about it? Bro be fr— Riane Konc (@theillustrious) May 8, 2023 9.i need to know who uber drivers are always on the phone with— trash jones (@jzux) May 6, 2023 10.If I weren’t supposed to bring my cat, the wedding invite would say that, right?— Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) May 7, 2023 11.me: in or outdog: yepme: which onedog: you bet— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) May 6, 2023 12.there should be like a second horn on your car for when the light is green and the person in front of you isn't going bc they're on their phone but you're not like mad about it. hi bestie i love you beep beep it's driving time— cait (@punished_cait) May 9, 2023 13.I love that there was a period of time when it was like 'grrr someone should fix these robocalls' and then they never really did and now we just don't answer phones anymore— Lord Businessman (@BusinessmanLego) October 12, 2021 14.When yo girl start off a sentence with “when you get a chance” that means she want it done now she just being polite 😂— DII (@_DEUCETRE) October 16, 2021 15.Field trips are wasted on kids. Imagine getting a whole ass day off work *and* get to learn how an old watermill works.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) September 25, 2021 16.so sad to see 2 men fighting… they should be digging a hole at the beach together— Cat Elgarrista (@cat_elg) October 22, 2022 17.My Brain is like the library of Alexandria but post burning and if there hadn’t been that much in it to begin with— Grace (@gracecamille_) October 25, 2022 18.Website idea: you input the year you graduated high school and the website generates a list of outdated “facts” and concepts you were taught in school that have since been disproven.— Eric Nakagawa ◘ (🦇🌳) (@ericnakagawa) December 7, 2020