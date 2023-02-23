17 hilariously honest tweets from people who dared to complain about life.

Life can be a beautiful, clumsy, hilarious, and chaotic journey, but at least we have the internet to complain to, right?
So, if you could certainly use a moment of cathartic laughter over proudly posting about your most embarrassing moments or boldly negative observations, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are bravely having a rough week.
1.
tinder date said i have to leave because his roommates’ grandma just died and then when i went to go message afterwards to send condolences, he had unmatched me. it just keeps getting better over here, folks!!