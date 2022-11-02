17 of the funniest fails people were brave enough to post on the internet.

We all have at least one mistake that our friends and family members refuse to let us live down as the story gets passed down and changed like a game of telephone at future holidays and So, if you could use a cathartic laugh about the chaos of struggling through this beautiful life, here are the funniest swing-and-a-miss moments of hilarious "shoot your shot" honesty that we could find. Don't worry, Kim K, we've all been invited to a party that wasn't a costume party and shown up in full costume...