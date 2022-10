Celebrating Halloween as an adult can be a whirlwind of booze-fueled parties, trying to make every bit of trending news into a "slutty" little ensemble, or staying home and watching creepy movies until you scare yourself into insomnia on a work night...

So, if you could certainly use a break from trying to come up with a creative costume that doesn't make people ask you what you are all night, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are absolutely spiraling about the glory of "Spooky Season" this year.

1.