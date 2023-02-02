17 of the funniest tweets about celebrating Groundhog Day.

Tragically, the groundhog we use to predict the weather has decided that this winter is a long one...
Happy Groundhog Day, everyone--the day where we watch Bill Murray repeat the same day over and over again and wonder when the winter will end. Unfortunately for 2023, we have six more weeks of complaining.
Phil has spoken! He saw his shadow, which means...
SIX MORE WEEKS OF WINTER! ❄️
What are your thoughts on his prediction? We couldn't be more grateful to be celebrating #GroundhogDay yet again with the wonderful people of Punxsutawney and visitors from across the world 🌎💙 pic.twitter.com/DfXYr7yLIL