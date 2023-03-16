19 of the funniest tweets from people who are brave enough to be honest about life.

Life is a beautiful journey, but when it's not we're lucky to have the wonderful wits of Twitter to find the jokes in the madness...So, if you could certainly use a cathartic laugh about the chaos of being alive, here are the funniest tweets from people who aren't afraid to be real on the internet.1. there was a week when we all got really into sea shanties https://t.co/74FuV6vRW0— Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) March 9, 2023 2. everyone else’s birthday is on the most random possible day whereas mine is on the day where it’s like ok Yeah this is a birthday— charlie (@chunkbardey) March 4, 2022 3. saw a casual acquaintance on the train and we silently, mutually decided NOT to sit next to each other, but just smile and read our books in peace and you know what? NOW I wanna be her actual friend— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) March 8, 2023 4. Occasionally a job application will ask what my college GPA was and I just write in “I am 35 years old.”— sarah kelly (@thesarahkelly) March 4, 2023 5. Everyone thinks they’re resilient until they’re standing in the slightly slower checkout line.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) March 9, 2023 6. if you don’t like tiktok it’s because you haven’t spent enough time on itonce they figure out which mental illness you have, your celebrity crushes, and which cute animal you like the most… it gets really good— payton🌱 (@paytmitch) March 7, 2023 7. none of the characters on gilmore girls would ever give cash to the homeless— Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) March 14, 2023 8. I can't believe we have to do our own taxes like the government is trying to itemize a group dinner on 14 different credit cards. Just Venmo request me what I owe at some point, we don't have time for this— Kimberly 🧜🏻♀️ Dinaro💲 (@KimberDin) March 14, 2023 9. it's a well-kept secret but the actual reason people get married & make fewer friends in their late 20s and early 30s because a decade of adulthood is the point where the overall narrative gets too convoluted to explain to new people— Ruth Hirsch (@ruth_hirsch_) February 28, 2023 10. For employee appreciation week my boss told our team we could pick our "treat" and asked me 1st and I immediately blurted out "ooooh a soft pretzel please" and my coworker gave me the shittiest grin as he requested 2 additional personal days, which were granted and I-— McErin☘️ (@colleen_eileen) March 2, 2023 11. March has absolutely nothing to offer as a month— Molly Brenner (@MollyGreenGiant) March 15, 2023 12.“your hair looks so healthy” thanks it’s dead— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) March 16, 2023 13.I’m at my most insecure, when Microsoft Word asks if I want to save changes to a document, when I’m sure I didn’t make any changes.— Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) February 27, 2023 14.shazaming a song is the most humiliating thing on god's green earth— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 2, 2023 15.As soon as the “small minds talk about other people” person leaves the room unfortunately I’m going in on them too— Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) March 2, 2023 16. I’m deleting dating apps and going back to bed with my vibrator pic.twitter.com/jQ83oIlLfC— abby govindan (@abbygov) March 6, 2023 17. me to 99.99% of men: please speak to me like an intelligent adultme to my financial advisor: please speak to me like I'm the dumbest person to ever live on this planet— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) March 10, 2023 18. if u ever start to feel dumb i suggest visiting a nursery or a baby u know. allow that to boost your confidence. u know soooo much more than that baby— Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) March 5, 2023 19.Totally fine that my therapist ends all her texts to me with periods. That’s probably a code of ethics thing.— Clara Olshansky (@ClaraOlshansky) March 1, 2023