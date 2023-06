While Millennials often get roasted by Boomers while Gen Xers coast through life and Gen Z kids dance their existential dread away on TikTok, the battle between the generations has been raging on for years...

So, if you think people born between 1946 to 1964 deserve their moment to take a joke in the spotlight, here are the funniest tweets we could find about the chaos of the Baby Boomer generation.

1.