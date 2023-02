"Few times I've been around that track, but it's not just gonna happen like that because...there ain't no harm in that girl?"

Hollaback girl, "harm in that girl," "Starbucks lovers" instead of "Got a long list of ex-lovers"--singing the wrong words with full confidence can lead to a startling realization at the next karaoke session when the real words flash across the screen. So, when Jimmy Fallon decided on "Misheard Lyrics" as his latest hashtag challenge for "The Tonight Show," people were more than ready to confess to their musical crimes.