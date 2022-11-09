20 people share the most surprising thing they discovered men and women from dating.

So, when Reddit users asked, "Men, what was something you didn't know about women until you got with one?" and "Women, what was something you didn't know about men until you got with one?" people were ready to share the most surprising thing they discovered about the opposite sex when they fell in love, started living with a partner, or entered a serious relationship.
That when they need to go to the store they just go straight to that item and then pay and leave. It’s something I need to learn, lol. - SnooConfections6062
That whole thing about the way to their heart being their stomach? Accurate. I once hooked up with a guy I met on Tinder, made him breakfast the next morning. He said no woman had ever cooked for him before, looked teary, and now we're married. - burntgreens