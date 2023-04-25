19 cis men from Reddit unironically share their favorite thing about being a man.

During these days of "It's a hard time to be a man!" it is quite nice to know that some men are willing to admit their privileges. Even if it is bragging...

Please note that this question and the majority of it's reponses are from cis men, and can get a little... anatomical. But sometimess, it is useful to know what the other half are thinking, even if it isn't necessarily what we want to hear.

"What is the best thing about being a man?"

1.

You can be a hoe, without being a hoe. - Substance_Technical

2.

You can live a complete anti social life without getting bothered. For example, been going to the gym for 6 months now. Not once has someone said a word to me. - Allnutsz

3.

The world is out toilet. - BladesMan235

4.

Upper body strength. Being able to do everyday tasks with minimal effort is a lot of fun. Men also are typically able to lose weight quicker than women. - herpaderpadont

5.