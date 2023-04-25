19 cis men from Reddit unironically share their favorite thing about being a man.

Please note that this question and the majority of it's reponses are from cis men, and can get a little... anatomical. But sometimess, it is useful to know what the other half are thinking, even if it isn't necessarily what we want to hear.
You can be a hoe, without being a hoe. - Substance_Technical
You can live a complete anti social life without getting bothered. For example, been going to the gym for 6 months now. Not once has someone said a word to me. - Allnutsz
The world is out toilet. - BladesMan235
Upper body strength. Being able to do everyday tasks with minimal effort is a lot of fun. Men also are typically able to lose weight quicker than women. - herpaderpadont
Never having to wear uncomfortable shoes. - OldGrandet