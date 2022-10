Step aside, Millennials. You're old, "cringe" and "cheugy" now...

Millennials had a brief window of possibly six months to be the cool kids between being labeled as the entitled, basement, lazy generation of basement-dwelling deadbeats and being hard-working, social media-obsessed creatives strapped with student loan debt and a bleak future. With the oldest Millennials in their early 40s now, though, they've passed their baton as the trendsetting generation to Gen Z.