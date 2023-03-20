30 millennials lament the skills they honed that are now completely obsolete.

Years were spent perfecting cursive and mastering long division, and now? We have AI, vapid influencers and autocorrect. Listen, millennials don't really have too much to complain about in terms of wasting skills that don't translate to the future, but complaining is the most modern thing to do. So, one millennial, hollowreader, took to Reddit to see if they were alone in their frustration, asking:
Texting using T9. I was so good, I could carry on a verbal conversation with my parents without looking at what I was texting. I wish I had some other skill that would have aged better. - thatwasawkward84
Memorizing phone numbers. Now everyone just saves contacts on their phone. - Aggravating_Cut_2114
Memorizing the TV channels so I knew what to look for on the TV Guide channel. - Sandman1031
Burning CDs. I was the first one in my class who learned how to do it and had a computer capable of doing it. Oh, what a brief and shining moment of popularity... - ImInJeopardy