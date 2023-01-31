16 people share the most bizarre 'brain autopilot misfire' they've ever experienced.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most bizarre thing you've caught yourself doing after your brain's autopilot misfired?" people were ready to share the weird, hilarious, or most confusing examples of "how did I get in this room?"
Painting a picture, take a drink from the paint brush water instead of my coffee. - Lympwing2
The night before my very first day at work where I have to bring my own lunch. I got all the ingredients out to make my sandwich for tomorrow and immediately after I made it I walked into the living room turned on the tv and ate it. - Sonicman1223
Was jogging late at night. A guy reached out his hand in front of me as I passed. I high-fived him. Turns out he was hailing a taxi. - Derped_my_pants
As a teenager, I worked at McDonald's. My McDonald's was 24 hours and, during the summer, I worked the overnight shift. My sleep schedule would get all messed up. My parents woke me up for dinner one evening. I zombie walked to the table and sat down. My dad asked me to say grace. I bow my head and say, "thank you for choosing McDonald's, may I take your order?" - arndta