16 people share the most bizarre 'brain autopilot misfire' they've ever experienced.

Driving down the highway and suddenly wondering how long you've actually been in the car, realizing you're holding a giant bag of laundry you don't remember picking up, or drinking from a glass that's definitely not water--the human brain is a complicated vortex...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most bizarre thing you've caught yourself doing after your brain's autopilot misfired?" people were ready to share the weird, hilarious, or most confusing examples of "how did I get in this room?"

1.

Painting a picture, take a drink from the paint brush water instead of my coffee. - Lympwing2

2.

The night before my very first day at work where I have to bring my own lunch. I got all the ingredients out to make my sandwich for tomorrow and immediately after I made it I walked into the living room turned on the tv and ate it. - Sonicman1223

3.

Was jogging late at night. A guy reached out his hand in front of me as I passed. I high-fived him. Turns out he was hailing a taxi. - Derped_my_pants

4.