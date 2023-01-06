17 people share the most embarrassing text they ever sent to the wrong person.

Sending a message to the wrong person happens all of the time, but there's nothing worse than sending "Alex is being annoying" directly to Alex on his birthday...

So, when a Reddit user asked ashamed strangers of the internet, "What is the most embarrassing text you sent to the wrong person?" people were ready to reveal their cringe-inducing tale of fumbled communication. Remember to always double-check the group chat...you enver know who is lurking there.

1.

I sent a text saying "Yeah I'll call you soon babe but Mr. X won't leave. He's being f*cking annoying and won't go away. " Next minute Mr. X checks his phone, gets up and just walks out. I check my phone. Yep. Sent it to X. - [deleted]

2.

"I'm so excited to eat your a*s." to my mom. The woman who birthed me. It was fucking horrible. That slow-mo moment of my finger hitting send a microsecond before my brain registered what was happening. - StickleyMan

3.