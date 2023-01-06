Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
17 people share the most embarrassing text they ever sent to the wrong person.

17 people share the most embarrassing text they ever sent to the wrong person.

Taylor Brown
Jan 6, 2023 | 5:39 PM
ADVERTISING

Sending a message to the wrong person happens all of the time, but there's nothing worse than sending "Alex is being annoying" directly to Alex on his birthday...

So, when a Reddit user asked ashamed strangers of the internet, "What is the most embarrassing text you sent to the wrong person?" people were ready to reveal their cringe-inducing tale of fumbled communication. Remember to always double-check the group chat...you enver know who is lurking there.

1.

I sent a text saying "Yeah I'll call you soon babe but Mr. X won't leave. He's being f*cking annoying and won't go away. " Next minute Mr. X checks his phone, gets up and just walks out. I check my phone. Yep. Sent it to X. - [deleted]

2.

"I'm so excited to eat your a*s." to my mom. The woman who birthed me. It was fucking horrible. That slow-mo moment of my finger hitting send a microsecond before my brain registered what was happening. - StickleyMan

3.

"Txt me when you have a mom." It was meant to be an abbreviation for "Text me when you had a moment." Sent it to my friend whose mother had died earlier that month. - dicerollingprogram

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content