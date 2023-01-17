Hotel employee gets sweet revenge against 'obnoxious Karen'.

This redditer stood up to a Karen and the internet gave them a 5-star review.

rogue1987 writes:

I worked part time at a hotel while studying. The summer was always a pain in the a*s as the regular low key business folks was replaced with stressed out families. A lot of the times the moms would make a stink in the reception area.

This one time this mother, the mother of all Karens came with her family of five. She was angry from the moment she walked into the reception. When she finally got her turn to check in (all checkins came at the same time so there was a line) she was annoyed and irritated even though I did my best to welcome them and greet them friendly.