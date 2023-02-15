18 moms talk about what really motivated them to 'push' during labor.

Giving birth is one of the most difficult and rewarding experiences in many women's lives.

The process can be painful beyond belief and trying to get through it requires some serious focus. Sometimes that focus can be unexpected. Here is what 18 moms have to say about how they got across the finish line.

1.

nosleeper2003

I gave birth to my son 10 months ago almost 11. The only reason I pushed out my baby fast was because I was hungry not because I wanted to meet him earlier. I asked for the epidural before they served dinner.

I did not know you couldn't eat after receiving the epidural. So my primary goal to push my son out was to remove the epidural from my back and shove food without no restriction. My mom is impressed that I pushed my first baby in 9 minutes.