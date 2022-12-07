16 people reveal the most expensive mistake they ever made.

Messing up at work or making a few careless mistakes as we try to get through the chaos of our chosen hustle is unfortunately part of life, but when the "oops" comes with a massive bill? It's not as easy to laugh, forgive, and forget...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most expensive mistake you have ever made?" people were ready to confess to the costly mishaps they made at work or in life. Shout out to when I worked at a sandwich shop in high school and I thought roast beef was the same as prime rib.

1.

In retrospect, getting married at 19 was kinda dumb. - cubs_070816

2.

When I was in the navy, my supervisor did the "drop test" on a piece of electronics equipment but I hadn't heard of the drop test yet. So he tossed It to me to put into a drawer for later and I slammed that sh*t so hard into the ground. Like super bowl winning touchdown spiked that thing. I look up and he has horror written all over his face.