10 funny tweets roasting all the 'nepo babies' out there.

The nepo baby tag has taken over the internet. Many of the world's most influential and wealthy people have gotten to where they are because of the connections and wealth of their parents. This led to the internet calling out all the nepo babies out there, and some of these tweets are hilarious.
1.
Taking over papa's business is not entrepreneurship.— Deedy (@debarghya_das) January 23, 2023
2.
i consider myself a nepo baby because i use my parents' netflix, prime video AND disney+— taha (@KhanStopMe) January 23, 2023
3.
if ur parents packed ur lunch for school everyday when u were younger ur a nepo baby to me— taylor (@crispbajablast) January 14, 2023