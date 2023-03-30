20 phrases to say upon meeting new people that will make them instantly dislike you.

We all want to make a good impression on people when we first meet them. But sometimes, you say something that's accidentally a huge turn off. Luckily, 20 users took to the internet to share phrases that make them instantly dislike a person. Save yourself and never say these sentences. Take a look!

"When you meet New people, what is a sentence that instantly makes you dislike the Person?"

1.

Bragging about being an AH or a b*tch .- mssleepyhead83

2.

The whole "I'm just brutally honest" concept is really just "I don't think the social contract applies to me when I don't like it." -khanman51

3.

Same for any woman who says “Boss lady” or “queen”. I love it, I know who to avoid. Instant red flags, rabbit in the cook pot flags right there. - worriedgeologist8

4.

"I don't like drama." or "Oh, I don't do drama."

Get ready. If this is a coworker or anyone you have to be around, you are about to encounter a lot of drama. -fruitycream

5.