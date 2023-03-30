20 phrases to say upon meeting new people that will make them instantly dislike you.

Bragging about being an AH or a b*tch .- mssleepyhead83
The whole "I'm just brutally honest" concept is really just "I don't think the social contract applies to me when I don't like it." -khanman51
Same for any woman who says “Boss lady” or “queen”. I love it, I know who to avoid. Instant red flags, rabbit in the cook pot flags right there. - worriedgeologist8
"I don't like drama." or "Oh, I don't do drama."
Get ready. If this is a coworker or anyone you have to be around, you are about to encounter a lot of drama. -fruitycream
"Entertain me".