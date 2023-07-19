5 People Having a Bad Hump Day.

'Gaylor' is trending on Twitter today, which means that Swifties are arguing up a storm on the internet. The Gaylor movement, which really came into its own in 2021 and 2022, supports the theory that Taylor Swift will eventually come out as queer.

Gaylor conspiracy theorists have a mountain of evidence to support this hypothesis, including her questionable relationship with model Karlie Kloss as well as countless lyrical clues from Swift's extensive discography. Recently, many Gaylors have been 'coming out' as Gaylors. On top of that, there are Hetlors (hetero Taylor fans) who think the whole Gaylor uproar is a bit ridiculous.

The tweets? Pretty hilarious. Take a look!