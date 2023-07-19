5 People Having a Bad Hump Day.

Having a rough hump day? You're not alone. These celebrities can BARELY get through the day. Take a look!
Gigi Hadid, one of the world's most famous models, was recently arrested in the Cayman Islands for possession of MJ. Hadid swears that she has a medical license for the paraphernalia she was arrested for, but who's to say. Hadid was fined $1000 and is being called in 'icon' for the arrest. Internet users have some insights to share, as per usual. Take a gander!
This influencer had ALL the facts about the incident.
This fan thinks Gigi's arrest is a snoozefest.
That tweet sums it up! Let's move on to th next celebrity debacle.
'Gaylor' is trending on Twitter today, which means that Swifties are arguing up a storm on the internet. The Gaylor movement, which really came into its own in 2021 and 2022, supports the theory that Taylor Swift will eventually come out as queer.
Gaylor conspiracy theorists have a mountain of evidence to support this hypothesis, including her questionable relationship with model Karlie Kloss as well as countless lyrical clues from Swift's extensive discography. Recently, many Gaylors have been 'coming out' as Gaylors. On top of that, there are Hetlors (hetero Taylor fans) who think the whole Gaylor uproar is a bit ridiculous.
The tweets? Pretty hilarious. Take a look!
This one particular tweet roasts the whole argument.
What do YOU think about this Gaylor Swift drama? Onto the next celeb scandal!
Miranda Lambert is currently in residency in Las Vegas. She's under fire because she stopped her show to call out fans taking a selfie. Lambert was quoted in saying “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s p&&*ing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country d*&^ music.” And now? The internet is up in arms. Let's take a look!
This woman has some HOT TEA about Miranda.
So, should Miranda have freaked out on these fans? What do YOU think? Two more celebs to go!
Amidst the drama of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Mandy Moore has revealed that she has received residual checks for 1 cent for This is Us. She also recently released of video of her at the SAG-AFTRA strike. Her fans seem to be backing her up! Some people are saying 'she's already rich, who cares?' Take a look!
Do you think Mandy deserve to complain about being underpaid? Onto the final struggling celeb!
Chrissy Teigen recently revealed on Instagram that she was getting her first colonoscopy. Is this something that Chrissy should reveal publicly? What do YOU think?
Well, there you have it! 5 celebs roughing it this Wednesday. If you'd like to read about more people having a bad day, click here! Enjoy the rest of your day!