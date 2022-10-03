5 People Having A Bad Monday

Kardashian was fined after promoting crypto asset EthereumMax tokens on her Instagram but failed to disclose that it was a paid promotion and how much she was paid.
JUST IN: SEC charges Kim Kardashian $1.26 million after failing to disclose a $250,000 #crypto token promotion.— Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 3, 2022
Kim has already paid the $1.26 million fine and is cooperating with the SEC. The SEC chair Gary Gensler released what I assume is the SEC's version of a dis-track to take on wealthy influencers like the Kardashians.
Today @SECGov, we charged Kim Kardashian for unlawfully touting a crypto security.— Gary Gensler (@GaryGensler) October 3, 2022
This case is a reminder that, when celebrities / influencers endorse investment opps, including crypto asset securities, it doesn’t mean those investment products are right for all investors.