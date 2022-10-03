5 People Having A Bad Monday

5. Kim Kardashian for being fined $1.26 million by the SEC.

Kardashian was fined after promoting crypto asset EthereumMax tokens on her Instagram but failed to disclose that it was a paid promotion and how much she was paid.

Kim has already paid the $1.26 million fine and is cooperating with the SEC. The SEC chair Gary Gensler released what I assume is the SEC's version of a dis-track to take on wealthy influencers like the Kardashians.