5 People Having a Bad Monday.

This Monday is hostile vibes. Get ready for some weird celebs having some bad days. (Some more deserved than others.)5. Kim Kardashian, because she got booed at an L.A. Rams game. Her son got booed too... shutterstockKim K went to the Rams game with her son Saint and when she blew a kiss on the jumbotron football fans booed her incessantly. Here's the full harrowing story. But don't worry, people OF COURSE commented on this humiliating moment on twitter. They weren't necessarily defending her BUT, check out some of these tweets about Kim.Kim K getting booed at the Rams game is hilarious. It’s very interesting to me how much men actually despise her, contrary to her attempts at being a sex symbol.— lee (@juicewrld6218) October 10, 2022 Kim Kardashian was at the Rams game and the booing when they showed her on the jumbotron was some of the most thunderous i’ve ever heard— miley 🐡 (@MilesKlee) October 10, 2022 Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous.— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 9, 2022 Was it a compliment? Unclear. Poor Kim and Saint. That said, you're gonna love this next celeb who's FAILING this Monday.4. Kanye West, because John Legend (and other celebs) called him out for a really offensive tweet. When is he NOT having a bad Monday though? shutter stockWell well well, Kanye doing something unhinged and offensive? Unheard of. Just kidding. Today he's getting absolutely slammed by John Legend and others for writing a tweet (since deleted) that was heavily anti-semitic. Link to the full story. So in this case, Kim's crazy ex deserves to be having the worst Monday ever. Check out some of the tweets that are taking him down.Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 9, 2022 Kanye is literally out here saying “death to Jews” and mainstream media outlets are like “West made controversial comments perceived by some as anti-Semitic.”— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) October 9, 2022 Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism.— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022 Kanye really is the worst of the worst. Was THAT why Kim was booed at the game? Hard to say. But good on these other celebs for calling. him. out.3. Elon Musk, because his trans daughter hates him. Elon's a bad dad? NO WAY..... shutter stockElon Musk commented today on his bad relationships with one of his daughters, Vivian, and is quoted in saying that you "can't win em all." His daughter Vivian changed her gender and name four months ago, and Elon just broke his silence on the issue. Elon is also blaming colleges and "communism" for turning his trans daughter against him. Excuse me Elon? Check out some of these tweets slamming the idiot king of Twitter.REPORT: Elon Musk blames woke colleges for turning his transgender daughter Vivian, 18, against him - and accuses America's elite institutions of teaching 'full-on communism'...— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 8, 2022 Omg Elon Musk blames his trans daughter cutting ties with him on 'the neo-marxist takeover of schools' holy shit lol pic.twitter.com/3cMjuWc1ry— Lily Simpson has blue hair + pronouns (@LilySimpson1312) October 7, 2022 Elon musk saying his trans daughter only doesn't like him because he's rich And proceeding to say, and I quote, "you can't win 'em all" is . Truly incredible. I hope she has a very good life far removed from him.— Winter (@AllegedlyWinter) October 9, 2022 Seems like the crazies are out to play on this Monday....2. Lizzo, because Kanye West BODY SHAMED her. Queen Lizzo??? SERIOUSLY KANYE? shutter stock You'd think we'd be done with Kanye for today, but we're not. Kanye was seemingly body shaming Lizzo in one of his crazy rants. Check out these tweets defending Lizzo.Idk why so many men are ever pressed about Lizzo's weight, citing "health concerns" (we know it's fatphobia and misogyny) as the reason, like she isn't more physically fit than they are. Heck she's more physically fit and mentally stable than Kanye🤷🏾♀️— AWKWARD BLACK BOY🪬 (@Samm_Tembo) October 9, 2022 Kanye talking shit about Lizzo is insane because while she’s on a world tour making bank he’s on Instagram crying about not seeing his kids— Z (@TheeDCstan) October 7, 2022 How is Kanye criticizing and belittling lizzo for being a plus sized woman when his mother died on a surgeons table trying to get liposuction because she herself was overweight?🤔 Hell, he gets liposuction because he’s overweight his damn self but wants this woman made fun of— mdw (@hailqueenmickey) October 8, 2022 Lizzo deserves your support.Kanye doesn't.Lizzo is a role model.Kanye is on Fox and IG spewing anti-Semitic hate and playing in the white supremacist sandbox. He previously stalked and harassed his ex. He's full MAGA. Stop supporting bad actors. That's how we got here.— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) October 9, 2022 Honestly, Lizzo does NOT deserve this hate.1. Christopher Columbus, because he's getting roasted. ... shutter stockCheck out these tweets roasting Columbus on Columbus day.Happy annual roast christopher columbus day.— L'Orange / Marlowe (@LOrangeMusic) October 8, 2018 Your daily reminder that Indigenous people predated Columbus in the “new world” by — wait for it — 23,000 years. #IndigenousPeoplesDay 🪶🪶 pic.twitter.com/IU0XoYYi8J— Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) October 9, 2022 Tomorrow is Columbus Day. pic.twitter.com/ggFh22AI5p— carol leonard (@laughingcat2016) October 9, 2022 There you have it. Rough Monday everybody! Hope yours is better!