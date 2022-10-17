5 People Having A Bad Monday

This weekend woke up and cursed these celebs with a rough Monday (apt for spooky season).5. Megan Thee Stallion because her home got robbed while doing SNL. Thieves have no respect for the Queen of Bops. After SNL, the rapper announced taking a break saying, "Hotties, I'm really sorry, but after SNL, I really gotta take a break. I'm so tired, physically and emotionally." As Megan hosted and performed as the musical guest on SNL in NYC, her home was burglarized, and up to $400k in jewelry, cash, and electronics were stolen. Megan Thee Stallion's opening monologue on #SNL pic.twitter.com/dLQ3qEgCtb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 16, 2022 While Megan put in an excellent performance on the show, she is seen visibly fighting tears during her performance of 'Ms. Anxiety'. i sound like a broken record, but idc it cannot be stated enough just how inspiring megan thee stallion truly is. releasing projects YEARLY despite her constantly being attacked by men in every way & as a result being hoisted as this symbol for abused women. all while grieving… https://t.co/ZDHhaJQGRA — ♡ (@vulnicuravirgo) October 16, 4. Kim Kardashian because she has to deal with Kanye's shenanigans again. Hard to have a peaceful Monday if you've been involved with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian has previously supported Kanye West through his mental health crises, but not this time. Sources close to the situation have said Kim has removed herself from the situation with Kanye and hasn't engaged with him directly in weeks. Kim has focused her attention on her kids, even ignoring Kanye when he showed up to North's basketball game last week while sporting a 'White Lives Matter' shirt. I don't know, Kanye; that shirt didn't catch her attention. Might I suggest wearing a shirt with one of your iconic quotes, "George Bush doesn't care about black people." 3. Elon Musk because he rather let the Ukranian people suffer than lose money. Now he has to settle for the 200ft yacht instead of the 250ft yacht Elon Musk is begrudgingly agreeing to keep internet service up and running in Ukraine via his Starlink satellite. He took to the internet, searching for sympathy for how much money the billionaire will lose. The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2022 Musk is doing the right thing, although he wishes he didn't have to and would rather pass the bill on to hardworking taxpayers. President Zelensky of Ukraine clapped back to Musk's complaints with his tweet. Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022 2. Whoever was controlling this camera during the Giants vs Ravens game. What is this camera angle 😂 (via @Giants)pic.twitter.com/Z7FPV7WI0y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2022 1. Kanye West because somebody gave him a mic to speak his thoughts into. He can't do this if we just don't let him talk. Kanye was interviewed on 'Drink Champs', where he said more things he probably shouldn't have. Kanye stated that he is a big fan of Candace Owen's new documentary, where she claims George Floyd died due to a drug overdose and other preexisting conditions, as opposed to Derek Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes. Y’all were saying Kanye needs a black woman to save him and manifested Candace Owens — Kar (@karlogan_) October 16, 2022 Civil Rights attorney Lee Merrit who represents Floyd's family said the family is considering suing Kanye for his statements on Floyd's death, calling it a slap in the face. Kanye also made accusations against many others, including Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, Jay-Z, and his ex, Kim Kardashian. In new Kanye fashion, he also spouted anti-Semitism in his interview to round out this 43-minute dumpster fire setting Twitter ablaze. Nobody would be more upset about Kanye West calling Disney a Jewish company than Walt Disney — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) October 16, 2022 how about we start asking kanye different questions like what his favorite food is — brandon* (@brndxix) October 16, 2022