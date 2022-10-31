5 People Having A Bad Monday

Spooky Weekend is carrying over into a spooky Monday for these folks.5. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen because people are putting odds on who they'll date next. The couple's divorce was Friday, 10/29 The couple hashed out a settlement throughout the month of October amicably. The couple shared gratitude for their time together and wished each other the best.This didn't stop oddsmakers from allowing bettors to place bets on who these folks will date next. King of sloppy seconds Pete Davidson is the favorite right now, with Jason Momoa behind him. Leonardo DiCaprio has also been given high odds, but bettors beware Gisele doesn't seem young enough to be his type.Football fans are delighted at the news during one of the worst seasons of Tom Brady's career. if you ever feel bad about the choices you've made in life just remember that tom brady stopped having sex with and then got divorced from gisele bundchen to play one final season of some of the most dogsh*t quarterbacking you can imagine — skáld (@danglinghemmie) October 24, 2022 Everyone thinks the Tom and Gisele divorce is because of football but my hot take is that it’s because Tom Brady is a deeply annoying man — lavender baj (@lavosaurus) October 28, 2022 4. This woman for letting her roommate have company over. My roommate asked me if I was going to be home tonight. I said yeah, and he sounded bummed. I asked why, and he said he had wanted to have some people over, but they get kind of loud. I said don’t worry, go for it. He is hosting an ORGY. — Josie Marcellino (@JosieMarcellino) October 29, 2022 3. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox because they're getting backlash for their Halloween Costume. The couple's Halloween video is what got them in trouble. The couple dressed up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, which inherently isn't bad. It's what the couple, known for doing outlandish things, did while in costume. Machine Gun Kelly took a video of him snorting white powder off of Fox's chest.The couple captioned the post as "Happy Halloween Virgins." The issue seems to be MGK's teen fan base, who shouldn't be encouraged to snort a powder that looks like cocaine (especially with so much cocaine being laced with fentanyl now).2. Kansas Attorney General Nominee Kris Kobach for using footage of Tiger Wood's 2017 DUI arrest for a pro-death penalty ad. Kobach is the Republican Nominee for Attorney General in Kansas Kris Kobach's campaign released an ad on Thursday calling for cop killers and mass murderers to be sentenced to death. They decided to show symbolism of what a cop killer or mass murderer looks like, and shockingly they used footage of Tiger Woods' 2017 DUI arrest.In the ad, Kobach suggested that his Democrat opponent, Chris Mann, was soft on crime because of his opposition to capital punishment, splicing in Wood's arrest with images of two convicted murderers currently waiting on death row in Kansas' prison system.Kobach's team says the ad agency they hired was to blame for the error. Wood's image has since been replaced with pictures of what looks like a man in prison.People were not happy with the ad on Twitter. Who could possibly tell the difference between “Tiger Woods” and “another black person” https://t.co/pjv1bhEgMm — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) October 28, 2022 1. Elon Musk and all the sh*t he's getting for laying off Twitter staff The new owner of Twitter took the axe to his staff this weekend. Elon Musk fired four top executives at Twitter this past weekend and has ordered more significant cuts to happen by November 1st. The reason for the urgency is that Twitter won't have to give their staff the stock grants that are part of their compensation, with some tech companies delivering them quarterly. This means this Monday, more than executives may be out of their job at Twitter.However, on the 28th, Deirdre Bosa fell for a prank when outside of Twitter's offices in San Francisco, people with boxes stood outside claiming they were fired staff members. As she tweeted: It’s happening Entire team of data engineers let go. These are two of them#TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/gNSl6qSCKU — Deirdre Bosa (@dee_bosa) October 28, 2022 These folks said they were data engineers, but further digging revealed that they didn't even work for Twitter. One man called himself Rahul Ligma said he was a software engineer who was laid off and gave his name to reporters many times without breaking character. Media outlets like CNBC, Bloomberg, and ABC fell for this prank.