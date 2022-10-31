Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
5 People Having A Bad Monday

5 People Having A Bad Monday

Shenuque Tissera
Oct 31, 2022 | 2:42 PM
ADVERTISING

Spooky Weekend is carrying over into a spooky Monday for these folks.

5. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen because people are putting odds on who they'll date next.

The couple's divorce was Friday, 10/29
The couple's divorce was Friday, 10/29
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content