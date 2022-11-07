5 People Having a Bad Monday

Get a load of these poor poor celebrities having a rough Monday.5. Matthew Perry, because people don't exactly LOVE his memoir. I'm just so famous...EYE ROLL. shutterstock Matthew Perry went through hell, yes. That said, does anyone care? Readers are trying to have sympathy for his drug addiction, but he's SO egotistical in his memoir that feeling sorry for him has proven to be rather difficult. Check out some of these tweets that roast the F out of this self obsessed sitcom star. In his memoir, Matthew Perry mentions about 17 times that Jennifer Aniston refused to sleep with him. Good thing she dated Vince Vaughn, so Matt knows for sure the problem was his personality— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) November 3, 2022 haven’t read Matthew Perry’s memoir, but from everything I’m hearing the takeaway is that he’s even more annoying than Chandler— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) November 6, 2022 I’ve been reading Matthew Perry’s book one Yahoo news headline at a time.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 7, 2022 I am 1/3rd of the way through Matthew Perry’s memoir and he has compared himself to the Beatles three times— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) November 3, 2022 Let's not forget that he bashed Keanu Reeves in his memoir. The world is upset. Take a look.Not one single person read Matthew Perry’s manuscript before publishing and said “bro you sure you want to say you wish beloved unproblematic Canadian treasure Keanu Reeves was dead” ???— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) October 27, 2022 I genuinely cannot fathom why anybody would willingly question why Keanu Reeves is still around when River isn’t, especially given that River and Keanu loved each other more than anything. Fuck that. What a load of bullshit. Fuck you, Matthew Perry— Sam 🌿 (@scmwrites) October 27, 2022 IDK why Matthew Perry mentions Keanu Reeves in his book unless he is trying to sell more books by becoming suddenly relevant. All I know of Keanu is that he exhibits humility, kindness and generosity. I won't buy that book, but I will forever watch Keanu's films.— Joni LaCentra (@jlacentra) November 7, 2022 Oh, Matty, you just HAD to mention Keanu in your memoir. What exactly was the point of that? Maybe if you'd feigned a little more humility in your harrowing autobiography, we wouldn't be tearing you to shreds on the internet, now would we? Sigh...4. Jessica Simpson, because her fans are saying that she seems "off" in her now viral ad for Pottery Barn. Girl...you ok? shutterstock Jessica, who has written about her struggles with alcoholism in her memoir, Open Book, is getting some hate today about her "concerning disposition," in a Pottery Barn ad. You're going to want to give this 50 second ad a watch. Fans are saying she seems "drunk" and "high." Her behavior is reminiscent of Kylie Jenner in, well, everything (but Kylie being weird and robotic is normal so...) Let's take a look at some of the "wtf Jessica" tweets.I hope jessica simpson is ok. I love her— HELLOTEFI 🕊 (@hellotefi) November 7, 2022 Hope @potterybarn pulls their ads with Jessica Simpson looking frail ans slurring her words. Not sure if this was just for TikTok but if this is an ad campaign pull the plug now.— Josephine Rae (@JoeyRae1989) November 7, 2022 Jessica Simpson Fires Back After Criticism Of Her Pottery Barn Ad: ‘I Am Stable & Strong’ Jessica Simpson said she was 'deeply' hurt by fans who called out the singer's unusual behavior in a Pottery Barn video ad. See Jessica's full message where she defended herself here. …— @Reportfeed - Celebrity News and Gossip (@reportfeed) November 7, 2022 That's right, Jessica claps back to the hate with an even weirder video. This is all reminding me of when Jessica was drunk on Ellen Degeneres, (you're going to want to rewatch that) which she apologized for in her memoir a few years back. Well Jessica, we love you and hope you're okay.3. Nick Carter, who is mourning the sudden passing of his beloved younger brother, Aaron Carter. We love you Nick. And we love you Aaron. shutterstock If you haven't heard already, Aaron Carter just passed away at age 34. If you're a millennial, you know and you LOVE Aaron with all your heart. He was an icon on Lizzie McGuire and in the music scene, and let's face it, he walked so Justin Bieber could run.He was integral part of pop culture in the late 90s and early 2000s, and his death at such a young age is absolutely tragic. Nick Carter was sobbing during a tribute to Aaron at a Backstreet Boys concert, just one day after his brother's death. Take a look at some of the tweets celebrating Aaron's life.I think people like Aaron Carter fuck me up because it's just so incredibly sad top to bottom that their whole lives have been nothing but tragedy and you want a happy ending for a tortured soul like that. So when they don't get it, it's just sad. I hope he has peace now.— Candice Bomb (@BombCandice) November 5, 2022 aaron carter was the only blonde boy i will ever love— em 🌝 (@emuhhleeeeee) November 5, 2022 And a tweet from Nick Carter himself, on his relationship with the brother he loved and lost. R.I.P. Aaron <32. Cher, because she's getting hate for dating someone 40 years younger than her. Honestly, go for it girl. shutterstock Cher is getting some hate for dating music producer Alexander AE Edwards, because he's super young. Looks like Cher knows how to turn back time after all. But should we be so mad about it? If she were a man, we'd all probably be up in arms about this relationship. But for some reason, Cher seems like she's in this relationship for the right reasons. Let's take a look at some of the tweets discussing her potentially AWESOME romance.First, the tweet is from queen Cher herself.I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ MatterThat we’re Happy & NotBothering Anyone— Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022 cher & madonna be livin they best cougar life. i love to see it.— 💋 (@LexxWatson) November 6, 2022 Well, maybe Cher isn't having such a bad Monday after all. No one aside from the press seems to care that's she's dating this young hottie. Go Cher!1. Elon Musk, because everyone hates him, as always. Ugh....this man. shutterstock Elon, Elon, what are we going to do with you? Celebs and staff are dropping like flies from Twitter. Check out some of the drama below.Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me. ❤️🙏🏼— Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 30, 2022 Lemme get this straight: Elon Musk is a completely useless CEO, a terrible father, a horrible partner and an utterly hapless investor.Only thing he is exceptional at is being a sad, pathetic man child who attracts the worst of the worst trolls, bigots and fascists 🤷♀️— Eliza (@LaurEIiza) November 6, 2022 Someone should make a parody where Elon Musk dies a horrible painful death. I think that would make a pretty funny parody. Sounds like the perfect type of comedy that should be legal. What do you guys think?— Mr Beard (@mrbeardofficial) November 7, 2022 You’re blaming activists? Elon, your messaging has been all over the place and racial slurs are up something like 500% since you took over. You’ve personally seen to horrible accounts being reinstated (Caturd). The right wing is for hate speech and you seem to back them.— Scottacular (@Scottcrates) November 4, 2022 Oh boy, are we all doomed? Elon is the worst. We hope that you all are having a better Monday than these folks. Have a great week!