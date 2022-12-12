5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Crying at your desk? Don't, because now you know that you're at least doing better than these 5 famous people! Take a look.5. Harry and Meghan, as always, because their Netflix documentary is TOO MUCH. These two are in trouble every week it seems. shutterstock If you have Netflix, you may have noticed the extremely obvious in your face Harry and Meghan documentary that's the sweeping the globe. These polarizing royals can't seem to dodge the spotlight. The question is, do they want to?The documentary, which has six episodes, the final three of which will air this coming Thursday, shed light on Meghan and Harry's harrowing experience with the media and the royal family. But fans are wondering just how "real" their story is. Do they ultimately want attention out of all of this?Take a look at some of the tweets!There’s really nothing not to like with Harry and Meghan in their Netflix series. A cute love story. They call out the toxic press. They call out racism. What are you really so angry about? 🤨…— Jess Davies (@_JessicaDavies) December 10, 2022 The Harry and Meghan doc is not enough, I need Archie to grow up to be a star footballer, choose the US national team and score a goal to beat England in the World Cup final in 2040— reid bervik (@reidbervik) December 8, 2022 Just started #HarryandMeghanNetflix and am reminded that while they were falling in love, unhinged British women were posting conspiracy theories about why they had never met and Meghan was showing up to places Harry would be the stalk him. Hard to surmount that kind of crazy.— Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) December 12, 2022 Cooking tip for Xmas: the best way to cook gammon is to simmer gently by supporting the strike action, before bringing to a foaming boil by expressing support for Harry & Meghan— Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) December 9, 2022 "Harry and Meghan are exaggerating; Meghan didn't endure anything other royals didn't have to endure..."We have the receipts. pic.twitter.com/AhlRqWf5bb— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 11, 2022 Meghan and Harry are self victimising, annoying, attention seeking celebrities, and it does not make you a bad person to think so. https://t.co/m9DSx18qwb— Nightmare Eyes (@la_vie_en_toast) December 12, 2022 Meghan and Harry could have had a great revenge life, doing good works and making pointed appearances at anti-trafficking galas. And instead they've decided to spend their lives openly prosecuting a grudge against the Windsors and the UK generally for $$$. It's a bad look— Sarah Ditum (@sarahditum) December 8, 2022 Meghan and Harry are trying to destroy the RF, while exploiting the titles given by them!! If the Royal family is SO bad, give up the titles, and stop making money off of them!!#MeghanandHarry#MeghanMarkIeisaLiar #PrinceHarryIsATraitor— sharris (@sharris1977) December 8, 2022 Well, the world is divided over this documentary. Where do YOU stand?4. Dave Chappelle, because his fans caused a stir at his latest show. Dave Dave Dave...what are we going to do with you? shutterstock Dave Chappelle has done some questionable material over the past few years. The stunt he pulled the other day at his show was, odd, to say the least. He brought Elon Musk on stage, and the entire crowd started to boo him, for ten minutes straight. Click the link to see the video.Take a look at some of the hilarious tweets about this humiliating event.@elonmusk just got booed like I’ve never heard before on stage with @davechapelle and @chrisrock. He couldn’t get a word in, the crowd booed for 10 minutes. Not favored on his home turf. He looked stunned, must not get enough feedback IRL.— Ilana Stern (@Ilana_Stern) December 12, 2022 He's gonna spend the whole day trying to find out if you can fire a crowd of people.— Recreational Dentist (@pbAstronaut) December 12, 2022 The funniest part of Elon Musk getting booed for ten minutes by Dave Chappelle fans is you know Elon thought he'd come out doing some corny bit like, "my pronouns are no/thanks!" and get a standing ovation.— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 12, 2022 Dave Chappelle when the crowd started booing Elon pic.twitter.com/231UQz6wQo— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) December 12, 2022 the musk/chappelle clip is one of the funniest things i’ve seen in a while. dave brings him up onstage, elon just stands there awkwardly and literally says “i don’t know what to say”. people boo, and then dave chastises them and calls them poor. big make-a-wish vibes. beautiful— wyatt dunkin (@WyattDuncan) December 12, 2022 The account that tweeted the video of Elon Musk being booed at Dave Chapelles gig has been suspended.Lol, "free speech" except when it reveals how much of a loser you are I guess.— 🎅 Andy 🎅 (@ImACultHero) December 12, 2022 WOW. Whether you're for or against Elon's twitter takeover, you have to admit that this is hilarious.3. Katie Holmes, because her bad outfit at Jingleball is getting roasted. Haven't you been through enough Katie? shutterstock If you're on the internet at all, you've probably seen Katie Holmes's extremely tacky 2000s outfit floating aroud the web today. The tweets about it are cracking me up. This one is especially brutal.lol katie holmes managed to blindside tom cruise and the entire church of scientology with divorce, let her wear whatever she wants honestly— Clara (@colormeloverly) December 11, 2022 That picture of Katie Holmes is from 2022???? pic.twitter.com/1OsH517Djr— jett. (@madebyjett) December 11, 2022 Y’all gotta stop posting that Katie Holmes outfit cause the more I see it the more I’m here for it— bbfld (@babefield) December 11, 2022 I unfortunately cannot comment on the Katie Holmes dress top + jeans combo because I too lived through the early 00’s and made decisions I regret— Emily Rossi (@leadinglatte) December 11, 2022 I'm feeling low key emotional distress because of that picture of Katie Holmes. Resurrecting fashion from some of the most traumatic years of my life is some bullshit.— Martha Smith (@mostlymartha) December 11, 2022 Poor Katie. Now on to another person whose style is getting roasted...2. Portia from White Lotus, because her outfits are so funny and bad. Portia does NOT look as good as this flower ( a white lotus.) shutterstock If you're watching White Lotus this season, please be prepared for spoilers in this post. The season finale was last night, and fans are still enjoying the neverending roast of Portia's Lizzie McGuire-esque outfits. Take a look at some of the tweets making fun of this character.Portia at the gate for her flight #TheWhiteLotus #thewhitelotusfinale pic.twitter.com/0ZVKEM5SmK— IndustrialSaltshaker (@BulkPepper) December 12, 2022 portia’s airport outfit #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/5Ob0B1aitC— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) December 12, 2022 but all of portia’s OUTFITS are back at the HOTEL— Estelle Tang (@waouwwaouw) December 12, 2022 seeing portia’s airport outfit pic.twitter.com/yiL1B2YtDS— 𝖓𝖎𝖑𝖔 (evil hag) (@probablypersian) December 12, 2022 i Know im bad at dressing myself bc every week when i watch White Lotus i see portia’s funny little outfits & think “wow i’d totally wear that” and then i go onto twitter dot com and everyone is like “did u see portia’s gay outfit i hope she is executed by the italian government”— 𝘮𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘺 (@pangaeafan) December 7, 2022 The greatest thing to come out of the finale was that Portia’s outfits got left behind. #WhiteLotus— Ariana 🍑✨ (@arianapez) December 12, 2022 No one:Portia: disguising herself in a shawl and shades while still wearing the most identifiably loud outfit of all time— max asher miller (@maxashermiller) December 12, 2022 Poor-tia. Get it? Now, onto the final celeb having a bad Monday. WARNING, THERE ARE MORE SPOILERS IN THIS.1. Jennifer Coolidge, because she died on White Lotus last night. NOOOOOOOO TANYA. shutterstock Yep, Tanya is gone, and fans are so upset. We all thought that Tanya would be a part of every White Lotus season, but tragically, that just won't be the case. Take a look at some of these mournful and hysterical tweets.tanya hearing a knock at the door: #whitelotus pic.twitter.com/7ezJvuiACF— Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) December 12, 2022 the stairs to the boat:Tanya: pic.twitter.com/4RDRz0dYtB— nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) December 12, 2022 tanya falling off of a yacht seconds after telling herself “you got this” is me every day since 2016 #whitelotushbo— Steph (@stephsimss) December 12, 2022 Well, Tanya is gone, and poor Jennifer won't be brought back for another season. Devastating. We sure hope your Monday is better than Tanya's!