5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Happy New Year! Or is it? These celebs seem to be having a tough time rolling into 2023. Let's take a look.1. Andy Cohen, because he was so mad he couldn't drink on NYE. Poor Andy...forced to be sober. shutterstock If you watched the ball drop on NYE, you probably noticed Andy Cohen complaining about the fact that he couldn't drink. Apparently he was a bit of a mess last year, so CNN wouldn't let him. Andy was ANGRY, and Anderson couldn't stop laughing about it. Take a look at some of the recap tweets.“I NEED TEQUILA!!!! HONESTLY!!!” - Andy CohenA mood. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/AUNMSWLKoz— Sam Brodsky (@sammybrods) January 1, 2023 I am not watching the CNN broadcast but based on group texts with friends this is what’s going on:Anderson Cooper: Don’t worry, America, we’re not going to have as much booze as we’ve had in the past, because last year got a little out of controlAndy Cohen: I brought edibles— caroline mccarthy (@caro) January 1, 2023 If you weren't watching, Andy Cohen at one point asked Nick Cannon if he was going to get a vasectomy. AWKWARD.Andy asking Nick Cannon if he will get a vasectomy in 2023 is the best thing I’ve witnessed this year 😂 #CNNNYE #andycohen #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/Mz0NXjKm00— Dan Johnson (@DanDanoDeege) January 1, 2023 LET ANDY COHEN DRINK @CNN NO ONE CARES ABOJT YOUR MUSICAL GUESTS WE WANT TO SEE @andersoncooper AND @Andy DRUNK AF DRAGGING EACH ORHER! GET IT TOGETHER BEFORE I MAKE YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/EsYDyh5a8h— brick dubois (@brickdubois) December 31, 2022 For next year Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper should just host the NYE show on Bravo since the CNN bosses ruined the whole thing tonight.— Stephen (@dcsteve5) January 1, 2023 Andy Cohen told Nick cannon to get a vasectomy pic.twitter.com/ItKaujsIm0— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) January 1, 2023 Well, we can only hope that Andy was able to have a drink after the broadcast! Happy New Year!4. Prince Harry, because he's begging for his father and brother to come back into his life. Really Harry, after everything you've done? shutterstock Prince Harry is releasing a tell-all memoir, Spare, on January 10, 2023. In the days before its release, Harry wants the world to know that he'd like to have his father and brother back in his life.The world has to wonder though...is it too late? Take a look at some of these controversial tweets.A journalist saying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be “quiet” reminds me of something very familiar… pic.twitter.com/twiq6LNIwM— Sam Tabahriti (@samtabahriti) December 29, 2022 Prince Harry: I want a relationship with my father and brother but for some reason they don’t want to reconcile Also Prince Harry when he receives a text message from his brother: pic.twitter.com/ztzBQnK7LL— Aimee🌷 (@CambridgeAimee) January 2, 2023 Prince Harry: 'I want my father and brother back'Why is he acting like the victim? He has just trashed them in a Netflix documentary for a few quid— Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) January 2, 2023 Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back. And the best way to do that is by continuing to piss them off— Eli Kane (@facedances3) January 2, 2023 #PrinceHarry keeps talking about protecting his and Meghan’s mental health… What about the mental health of his father, brother, sister in law or even his nephews and niece? What about the mental health of the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in their final days?— Royal Tea With Brittany (@brittanygadoury) January 2, 2023 Looks like the internet is STILL divided over Harry and Meghan. Does Harry deserve his father and brother's allegiance? What do YOU think? Anywho, on to the next tragic celebrity.3. Jeremy Renner, because he's in critical condition after a weather related accident. Noooooo, Jeremy be careful!!! shutterstock Beloved actor and musician Jeremy Renner is in critical condition after plowing snow in Reno, Nevada. We hope he is okay, but apparently the actor has a bit of a questionable reputation. He's one of the most "disliked actors in Hollywood." He's also dealt with some pretty disturbing accusations in the past. That said, take a look at the outpouring of love on Twitter for Jeremy.Despite his sometimes prickly reputation, I've always rooted for Jeremy Renner because he's a lower middle class kid from Modesto who worked in little parts for a decade while flipping homes for a living before finally breaking through with The Hurt Locker. I hope he's okay.— Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) January 2, 2023 Listen, u can think what u want about Jeremy Renner but hearing that he's had a serious accident and is in critical but stable condition is very scary and if you use this moment to talk crap about him, you're a disgusting. Wishing Jeremy a speedy recovery! ❤ #JeremyRenner— MNXE ⍟ (@Mnxeu) January 2, 2023 If something happens to Jeremy Renner, we riot. Doctors around the world, this is what you've been training for.— Eoghan (@LeglessGamer) January 2, 2023 We wish you a speedy recovery Jeremy!2. Elon Musk, because he's the first person in history to lose $200 billion dollars. $200 billion dollars down the drain...who woulda thought? shutterstock The drama with Elon never ends, does it? In recent weeks, the shares of the electric car have plummeted, leaving Musk $200 billion dollars in the hole. The internet has A LOT to say on this, believe me. Let's take a look.Elon Musk is the first person in history to lose 200 BILLION dollars. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/HnaLhwvKb2— Davram (@davramdavram) January 1, 2023 If you’re having a bad year cause you lost a lot of money in the market remember that Elon Musk has lost $200 billion and is still making jokes on twitter— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) January 1, 2023 Elon Musk: Loses over $200 billion in under a year and still one of the richest people in the world. Me: How much extra did you say the guacamole would be?— Little Debbie Enthusiast (@JoshRAgee) December 30, 2022 Elon Musk is the first human to lose 200 billion dollars.He’s the biggest loser in history.— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 31, 2022 Friend: "Elon Musk lost $200 Billion!"Me: "Elon Musk lost $200 Billion 𝙨𝙤 𝙛𝙖𝙧."— SundaeChic (@SundaeChic) December 31, 2022 My wife: 🤣🤣🤣🤣Me: why are you laughing?My wife: Elon Musk lost $200 billion last yearMe: 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Rick Lenzie (@RickLenzie) January 1, 2023 However you may feel about Elon Musk, him losing this much money at the start of 2023 is hilarious. Onto our final bad Monday victim....1. 2022, because she's over and we are moving on to bigger and better things. Happy new year!!! BYE 2022. shutterstock That's right, 2022 is having the worst Monday ever, because it's over, in a good way! There's no looking back. It's time to look to the future. Check out some of these fun New Year tweets about 2023!dear 2023 pic.twitter.com/ioBCGNsuhY— book quotes 📖 (@bookpoets) December 26, 2022 “approved” “accepted” “congratulations” all 2023.— CAELI K. (@onlycaelik) December 28, 2022 Nobody to cut off in 2023 cause I don’t hangout with people I don’t like— Dior K. (@diorkenn) December 27, 2022 may the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you’re planting in 2023— Pia Mia (@piamia) December 26, 2022 2023 smells like peace of mind, money, and success. Be ready!— reggie mills (@MillsReggie) December 11, 2022 i just wanna see everybody i care about winning in 2023— reggie mills (@MillsReggie) December 24, 2022 something about 2023 feels like 2018 to me, this is about to be a good ass year— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 26, 2022 To all of you reading, have a wonderful Monday and a Happy New Year!!!