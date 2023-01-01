Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
5 People Having a Bad Monday.

5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Maggie Lalley
Jan 1, 2023 | 8:51 PM
ADVERTISING

Happy New Year! Or is it? These celebs seem to be having a tough time rolling into 2023. Let's take a look.

1. Andy Cohen, because he was so mad he couldn't drink on NYE.

Poor Andy...forced to be sober.
Poor Andy...forced to be sober.
shutterstock
Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content