5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Happy Monday everyone! Or is it? These five celebrities are struggling this week. Take a look.5. Alec Baldwin, because he was just charged with involuntary manslaughter AND has a fake Spanish wife. Will Alec go to jail/will his wife stop talking in a fake accent? shutterstock If you don't recall, Alec "accidentally" shot someone on set a few months ago. Finally, he's being charged with involuntary manslaughter. The internet is of course torn on this issue. Is Alec one of the good ones, or does he deserve jailtime? Unclear thus far.Also, there's talk that Hilaria Baldwin, Alec's wife, isn't really Spanish. She's apparently been faking her Spanish accent the whole time. The full story of her "fraud" is disturbing...but hysterical. Between the manslaughter charge and the fake wife, Alec's DEFINITELY having a rough day. Take a look at these controversial tweets. (Don't worry, they cover the "murder" AND the lying spouse.)Anyone who has ever worked on a film set will know that actors rely entirely on the armourer to hand them a safe weapon. Charging Alec Baldwin is insanity.— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) January 19, 2023 Am I the only one who thinks it wasn’t Alec Baldwin’s responsibility to check if his gun had live ammunition in it? He’s on a movie set. He’s an actor. Why would he even think to ask if a gun he was holding as a fake character had live bullets in it? Am I missing something?— K. (@washedupteach) January 19, 2023 So actor Alec Baldwin is criminalized from a movie set accident where he was told he was holding a cold gun, yet Kyle Rittenhouse, shoots two men with an assault rifle and is now a Republican hero on a speaking tour???? Good grief.— Tim (@TimEastCoast) January 19, 2023 But....she's not from Spain #hilariabaldwin #AlecBaldwin #grifters pic.twitter.com/A5iCO1iMbk— estás_expuesto (@EstasExpuesto) January 21, 2023 My family lives in Spain - #hilariabaldwin #stillnotspanish#AlecBaldwin pic.twitter.com/qb7OceSnoq— estás_expuesto (@EstasExpuesto) January 21, 2023 “Hilaria, how do you say CUCUMBER?” ☠️☠️☠️☠️😂😂😂😂 #HilariaBaldwin #AlecBaldwin #fakeaccent #HilaryFromBoston pic.twitter.com/JmS2D0tfAK— Jessica💜 (@Cali_Girl090) January 22, 2023 Nobody:Hilaria Baldwin: pic.twitter.com/e25WJrvidi— Jake 🍄🪷 (@JakeCP) January 11, 2023 Hilaría Baldwin posted this and STILL went back to the fake accent? pic.twitter.com/MI3AsMubsG— Marta Pelayo (@MsMartaD) January 22, 2023 The thing about Hilaria Baldwin that bothers me the most is that she gave her children Spanish names. Can you imagine living your life with names like “Romeo Alejandro David” and “Eduardo Pau Lucas” because your Bostonian mom wanted to cosplay a Spanish woman?— Tony Choi (@tonykchoi) January 21, 2023 i need hilaria baldwin to never stop faking this accent, i need her to triple down the more she gets exposed and called out. we do not have nearly enough low-stakes celebrity drama and the worst outcome here is her taking accountability and returning to her actual voice/persona— Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) January 21, 2023 Okay...looks like this couple is toxic. Onto the next floundering celebrity.4. Kylie Jenner, because she randomly wore a Lion's Head to Paris Fashion Week AND named her son AIRE. What??? Why Kylie.... shutterstockKylie decided to sport a fake Lion's Head at Paris Fashion Week. She's calling the piece "Beauty and the Beast." I think it's safe to say that Kylie doesn't always think about what's she trying to say. She might not even THINK at all. Perhaps that's why she just revealed that her son's name is AIRE. I'm sorry what? Take a look at some of the tweets that slam her for holding a large Lion's face on the red carpet and naming her kid after one of the elements.any Leo sun and Scorpio moon placement#KylieJenner #DojaCat #ParisFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/CKAC0aSq6B— T (@trinawatters) January 23, 2023 BREAKING NEWS: Kylie Jenner has murdered Aslan and wore him to a fashion show https://t.co/XSRc0gAbPi— paul (@paulswhtn) January 23, 2023 Kylie Jenner at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show for #PFW23 pic.twitter.com/lQDt0ItEW1— mizge (@mihailo____) January 23, 2023 I see Kylie Jenner has named her child ‘Aire’. I look forward to her future kids names: Minster, Stray, and Mix 96.— Alex Duffy (@whatalexthinks) January 23, 2023 Kylie Jenner naming her child Aire and not launching him by saying “he puts the Aire in billionaire” is such a wasted opportunity— shroti 🕴🏼 (@__shrutis) January 22, 2023 Umm should someone tell Kylie Jenner she renamed her son Aire which is a common Arabic expression for ‘my penis’ or nah?— Antoinette Lattouf (@antoinette_news) January 22, 2023 just realized kylie jenner is naming her kids after the weather because first it was stormi now it’s aire what’s next sunni??— mariela (@marielatrev_) January 21, 2023 Oh Kylie...will your kids be okay? It's hard to say. Anywho, let's see who else is on the struggle bus today.3. Travis Barker, because he got Kourtney Kardashian's eyes tattooed on his body. Risky tat Travis... shutterstock If you're alive, you're probably aware that Kourtney Kardashian's SO is Travis Barker. It's an odd pairing, but the internet seems to support this relationship. Travis just got Kourtney's eyes tattooed on his body. Nice choice Travis? Take a look at the tattoo below. Do we love it or hate it? You decide.Travis Barker Shows Off Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes On His Leg https://t.co/C0zNfSZjTw— JUDY ANN FLORES (@mxzjudy) January 23, 2023 2. Kate Middleton, because her incriminating text messages with Meghan Markle were leaked. Do we love Kate or do we hate her? shutterstock Well well well, looks like Kate isn't as sweet as she pretends to be. Her text messages with ex-Duchess Meghan are a bit embarrassing. The tweets in response to Kate's behavior are controversial, as always.Prince William and Kate Middleton’s employee Jason Knauf deliberately withheld texts which prove everything Meghan Markle said was true and instead only provided carefully chosen extracts which painted a different narrative. A whole royal family member of staff. Shameful.— Anna (@Anna__with_an_A) November 13, 2021 So is it now acceptable to hit Kate Middleton with a 'u up' text— Tom McCaffrey (@cafferz99) April 26, 2019 To put it all in perspective,Meghan Markle is expected to remember every text/email/word she ever wrote or said in the last 40 yearsWhile Kate Middleton can’t even fvcking remember when, how or why she fvcking cried?Kate Middleton has changed that story at least 4 times now.— 𝔐𝔖 ॥२०२३॥ (@Mad_Houri) December 4, 2021 Would you ignore Kate Middleton's text? No? Well I'm a princess too so answer me you piece of shit— emily (@ecogggswell) September 5, 2013 Brutal. The drama with these Royals never ends. And finally, our last suffering celeb. 1. Prince Harry, because since Spare came out, he can't catch a break. Whose side are you on? Kate's or Harry's? shutterstockPrince Harry's memoir has caused quite the stir. Let's take a look at some of the funnier tweets about this notorious memoir. Honestly, Prince Harry saying “fuck it” to the monarchy’s strict culture of silence, telling his story as an unabashed and gloriously unhinged stream of consciousness, and making bank as a result is iconic. Good for him— Liz Gil (@LizCGil) January 20, 2023 Has anyone already finished Prince Harry’s book? I’m in the Afghanistan part and completely shook by the potential positive impact his book could have on public understanding of the veteran experience.— Rebekah Sanderlin (@rsanderlin) January 22, 2023 They put him down all his life but the spare was always meant to shine the brightest! #PrinceHarry #CongratulationsPrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/gyhMzwsnIP— Vanessa Nguyen Hernández (@VanessaNguyen28) January 22, 2023 After reading Spare, you can see what Prince Harry was talking about in this video. Look at how his energy just gets drained by William trying to one up him for no good reason💀😳 Thank goodness he’s out of that toxic environment #Spare #SparebyPrinceHarry #SparebyPrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/v8rFmNh3U9— Ariel The Mermaid🇿🇦 (@sa_squaddie) January 16, 2023 Dinner needs to be CANCELED! 👑🐟🚫 #princeharry #HarryAndMeghanAreFinished #harryandmeghan #HarryandMeghanExposed #comedy #parody #impressions pic.twitter.com/lGKdPVcLgX— AJ-Comedy (@amiKozak) January 19, 2023 There you have it. 5 celebs who are doing way worse than you are. Have a great day!