5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Having a rough day back to work? Don't worry! These celebs are struggling too. Let's take a look.5. Beyonce, because she lost to Harry Styles at the Grammys for the Artist of the Year award. The queen herself? Losing to baby Harry? shutterstockIf you're a Beyonce fan, you know that Queen Bee lost last night. Boy oh boy, are fans angry. To the people who stan for Beyonce, Harry's win was basically a personal attack. These intense fandom tweets capture the fury in response to Harry's tragic Grammy win. Here we go!harry styles’ album wasn’t bad but winning album of the year over beyoncé, adele, kendrick lamar, and bad bunny is ridiculous to me lmao. grammys really manage to do this every year— SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) February 6, 2023 YALL CHOSE HARRY STYLES OVER BEYONCÉ FOR AOTY???? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ScFouJfISf— Blaise (they/them) (@blaiser8201) February 6, 2023 Every year the academy goes to a lab to create some random white person to give an award over Beyoncé.— ISTSSOTLOATWAB 𖤐 (@leoxeloo) February 6, 2023 HARRY WON OVER BEYONCÉ?! IM FINNA PERSONALLY BE AMERICAS PROBLEM pic.twitter.com/bvYD7nA5UP— 𓃵 (@Y2KFLO) February 6, 2023 at least when adele won over beyoncé she recognized her and said she should break it in half and give it to her… harry ate that shit up and said people like him never get this chance when he’s a white man that makes music black people created— elise | puss in boots’ pr manager (@bisexualcrises) February 6, 2023 Harry winning over Beyoncé is nasty but this is equally as nasty, and nothing y’all can say will change that pic.twitter.com/AcYDGMAkF8— Nikola (@marxwift) February 6, 2023 HARRY WON ALBUM OF THE YEAR OVER BEYONCÈ, LIZZO, ADELE AND MARY J? #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/JUdpBHnigZ— #teamluxx (@whatsafastgame) February 6, 2023 Well, whose side are YOU on? Did Harry steal this grammy from Beyonce? Hard to say. Anywho, onto the next celebrity in crisis.4. Sam Smith, who is getting slammed for doing a 'satanic' performance at the Grammys last night. I mean the song IS called Unholy... shutterstock "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras was one of the biggest hits of the year, and they gave the performance of a lifetime at the Grammys last night. There was fire and Sam was wearing red. Kim was in a cage surrounded by flames. So of course, Ted Cruz is upset. Also, the performance was presented by Pfizer, which is even more confusing for conservatives. Take a look at some of the tweets that chronicle this controversial performance.facebook moms after watching unholy grammy performance pic.twitter.com/Wh7XAONWMv— javi (@javiercybr) February 6, 2023 'Literally a tribute to Satan': Viewers slam Sam Smith over 'demonic' Grammys performance https://t.co/MUtu8oHiZ0— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 6, 2023 But wait, Kim and Sam Smith won best pop duo/group performance. Hooray! And Kim is the first trans woman to ever win this award? Double hooray!omg i’m a tranny with a grammy …— kim petras (@kimpetras) February 6, 2023 ‘I want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open’ — Kim Petras and fellow ‘Unholy’ singer Sam Smith become the first-ever trans and nonbinary artists to win a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category pic.twitter.com/SGSyUtbYHc— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023 Grammy 2023: Sam Smith makes a satanic performance singing "Unholy" - dressed as a devil, with the special participation of transgender singer Kim Petras.The Grammy Awards show was sponsored by Pfizer, as we can see on CBS.They don't hide anymore, who they really are. pic.twitter.com/8A0DMeocCf— L. F. V. (@Fe67911911Lucas) February 6, 2023 "Sam [Smith] graciously wanted me to accept this award, because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award." Watch Kim Petras' acceptance speech from the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/jQ52Sq0t6f— Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023 Ted Cruz said Sam Smith's GRAMMYs performance of "Unholy" was "EVIL":Evil is when a man walks into a school & murders a dozen childrenEvil is when Russia bombs schools & hospitals to steal landEvil is NOT when a musician dances around in a devil suit performing a hit song.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 6, 2023 Well, maybe Sam Smith and Kim Petras aren't having that bad of a Monday? They might be secretly crushing it. I promise you, this next celebrity is actually miserable.3. Ben Affleck, because he looked utterly depressed at the Grammys next to JLO. Wow, Ben Affleck really hated the Grammys. shutterstock People on the internet are seriously roasting Ben Affleck for how miserable he looked next to JLO. This poor man is upset.Ben Affleck looks like he’s thinking about the best sandwich he ever ate in his life and then remembering that place closed down. pic.twitter.com/BUC9trJUEb— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 6, 2023 Every time the camera pans to Ben Affleck #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3jeiQS3woq— wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) February 6, 2023 Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023 Ben Affleck just looks so miserable… pic.twitter.com/Qcsk206WOV— BreeLavender (@bree_sabrie) February 6, 2023 Ben Affleck is absolutely texting his group chat full of guys named Fitz, Little Fitz, and Barfo stuff like "Can't talk. At a work thing with Jen." from the Grammys.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 6, 2023 ben affleck every time jlo tells him they need to go out #Grammys pic.twitter.com/xi89ucWPw8— MMBF (@MariaMBrittof) February 6, 2023 Ben Affleck during a commercial pic.twitter.com/lzKtdUdfUa— Queen Anne of Hedonia 🦒 (@MissBeteNoire) February 6, 2023 Wow, why does Ben hate this show so much? LOL.2. Jill Biden, because she presented an award at the Grammys and people are mad that she was even there. Jill making an appearance? You know the internet can't process this. shutterstock Jill Biden was at the Grammys and people don't know how to react. These hot takes are all over the map.If it's considered petty to point out that Dr. Jill Biden was invited to present an award at the Grammys last night, while Melania trump was NEVER invited, I'm OK with that.Petty with a purpose. 😉— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 6, 2023 If Jill Biden is attending the Grammys, who's watching Joe?— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 6, 2023 Republicans are outraged that Jill Biden presented a Grammy award to Bonnie Raitt for Song of the Year.Meanwhile they didn’t say a word when Melania Trump visited detained children, wearing a jacket that said “I really don’t care, do u?”— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 6, 2023 Grammys openly celebrating satan (Sam Smith singing “unholy,” brought to you by Pfizer all while Jill Biden is handing out song of the year. It’s a satanic cult. If this doesn’t show people I don’t know what will. It’s blatantly disgusting! Stop giving the #GRAMMYs the ratings pic.twitter.com/MfuxVzSdSU— Krisandra (@k_praytor) February 6, 2023 Nice Gesture of Solidarity: Food prices are SO high under her husband that Jill Biden wore tinfoil and went as a leftover. pic.twitter.com/0Y9IU8mz8I— Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) February 6, 2023 Last night's Grammys had it all: Horrible celebrity fashion, a forgotten about singer dressing as Satan to try and be popular again, Pfizer sponsorship, horrible ratings and Jill Biden! Hollywood has done it again.— Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) February 6, 2023 Wow, onto the next and final celebrity. Or in this case...entity/institution/event.1. The Grammys...because everyone is complaining about them. If the Grammys were a person, they'd be having a rough day. shutterstock Clearly, today's post is themed. The Grammys took over the news! Everyone and their mother has something to say about what happened last night. Let's review some of the controversial tweets that we haven't seen yet.the grammys are an incredibly unserious organisation. i still remember when they flew mac miller’s parents out, told them they had a video tribute if he won and then let them sit there and watch him lose live. unreal— yasmin (@ycsm1n) February 6, 2023 “did you watch the grammys” yeah right after i read the newspaper— trash jones (@jzux) February 6, 2023 The Grammys - brought to you by Satan and Pfizer. https://t.co/jRi7lqvRKu— Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) February 6, 2023 Last night, the Grammys were sponsored by Pfizer.Tomorrow night, the State of the Union will also be sponsored by Pfizer.They just won’t announce it.— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 6, 2023 Grammys put it right in your face last night. pic.twitter.com/U7zRu75Jaa— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) February 6, 2023 Well, there you have it! Four celebrities and one event having a weird Monday. We hope yours is better!