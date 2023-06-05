5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Having a rough Monday back at the office? Don&#39;t fret! These five celebs are having a rough time too. Take a look!5. Casey Desantis (wife to Ron Desantis), because she&#39;s getting &#39;bullied&#39; by the media. But does Casey Desantis deserve it? shutterstock Ron Desantis is making major political waves. This could be our next president. Casey, America&#39;s potential first lady, is getting called &#39;Walmart Melania.&#39; Some people are laughing hysterically. Others are offended because they shop at Walmart. The country is in disarray. Did Casey earn this trashy nickname?She DID wear a jacket recently that said &#39;Where Woke Goes to Die.&#39; This fashion choice is eerily reminiscent of Melania&#39;s &#39;I Really Don&#39;t Care. Do U?&#39; jacket. Remember? In fact, Casey&#39;s message is arguably worse. Let&#39;s take a look at some of the controversial internet reactions.Casey DeSantis Is the Walmart Melania Trump: By contrast, Casey DeSantis’ coat is just like her husband Ron DeSantis’ campaign: Crude. Grasping. Saying the ugly part out loud. https://t.co/ERcu6ncFOg&mdash; Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) June 5, 2023 Dr. Jill Biden has more style and class than ‘Walmart Melania’ Casey DeSantis by a long shot! Like ❤️ and Retweet 🔄 if you agree! All Comments Welcome 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/8QpWUnDdb6&mdash; 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) June 5, 2023 Apparently Casey Desantis doesn&#39;t like the term &quot;Walmart Melania.&quot;So none of us should use it.&mdash; Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) June 5, 2023 Me just learning that Casey DeSantis is being called the Walmart Melania.#ProudBlue #TackyO #WalmartMelania pic.twitter.com/1G2181WT3K&mdash; LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) June 5, 2023 Personally, I don&#39;t like the &quot;Walmart Melania&quot; nickname for Casey DeSantis.I&#39;m not going to use the term &quot;Walmart&quot; as an insult. Lots of people shop there on a tight budget.The GOP supports policies that hurt people living on tight budgets. Let&#39;s focus on that instead.&mdash; Nerdy Pursuit (@nerdypursuit) June 5, 2023 This is @Katie_M_Baker She calls Casey DeSantis the Walmart Melania and attacks the way she dresses. That’s rich, Katie. Very rich indeed. pic.twitter.com/E5VW6CGEvS&mdash; Lynx (@LibertyLynx) June 5, 2023 What&#39;s YOUR take on the term &#39;Walmart Melania?&#39; Do we love it? Do we hate it? Should it have been KMart Melania? Let&#39;s move on to the next struggling celeb!4. Vanessa from The Ultimatum: Queer Love, because everyone thinks she&#39;s a sociopath. Is Vanessa okay? shutterstock If you&#39;re not up to date on the Love is Blind Ultimatum universe on Netflix, what are you doing with your life? In this new season of the Ultimatum Queer Love, it&#39;s all women, and boy, does it get messy! The internet is particularly disturbed by Vanessa, who is unconscionably toxic. Warning, some of these brutal but hilarious tweets have spoilers. Take a look!me after watching any scene with vanessa on the ultimatum: queer love pic.twitter.com/9UdnR5Yfku&mdash; 𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞 ⁷♡ (@livelyoongi) May 30, 2023 if vanessa from the ultimatum: queer love has a million haters, one of them is me. if she has 100 haters, i’m hater #99. if she has 1 hater? u guessed it, me. if she has no haters, i’m no longer on this earth.&mdash; mars ♱ (@mariolaalexandr) May 28, 2023 The bottom lip tremble and covering her face but not a tear shed or seen!!!! Vanessa on the ultimatum is a demon I’m sry pic.twitter.com/70ZmqEaLsu&mdash; lyss (she/her) (@lysshyacinthe) June 2, 2023 No because anyone who is watching the ultimatum queer love, how many times have you paused it to collect yourself from the absolute second hand embarrassment of Vanessa&mdash; Amber Rose (@Amberrose19x) May 27, 2023 hot take but i think vanessa from the ultimatum is just a straight girl who likes attention SORRYYYYY&mdash; jess mahoney (@jessma_honey) June 5, 2023 Vanessa from The Ultimatum: Queer Love pic.twitter.com/28a8u8nnc1&mdash; Hannah (@_hannahvbryan) May 31, 2023 My girlfriend and I are binging the rest of The Ultimatum Queer Love If Xander picks Vanessa, I&#39;ll riot.&mdash; 🌙 Λｌｅｓａ (@yeswecannabliss) May 31, 2023 There you have it. Vanessa is universally disliked. Join the bandwagon and watch this messy show! Let&#39;s move on.3. Taylor Swift, because the ERAS tour is turning into borderline world domination. Is Taylor Swift an evil robot? Hard to say. shutterstock We love Taylor, but could the ERAS tour be somewhat damaging to the universe? Fans who attended the concert are reporting amnesia. People are collapsing. People are losing their homes after paying 5000 for a ticket in the last row. Ok, I made that last one up. But it may have happened. Let&#39;s take a look!Taylor swift is definitely the most boring performer of all time 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/NdhaIBzaj0&mdash; olivier 👺 (@olwestside) June 5, 2023 Taylor Swift fans are so insanely excited at her shows they’re experiencing amnesia and now I’m terrified that I can never know for certain if I’ve been to a Taylor Swift concert. pic.twitter.com/8nLKrOH6eV&mdash; Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) June 5, 2023 can you believe A BUG went to the eras tour AND met taylor swift and I DIDNT???? pic.twitter.com/7QnsktOV6g&mdash; zaynah / finals season (@peaceofseven) June 5, 2023 “Taylor swift shouldn’t be held responsible for the actions of the men she dates” Or she could just… hear me out… NOT date horrible toxic problematic men?&mdash; ✨bi-nosaur✨ (@strugglesaurus) May 31, 2023 people jumping the wall after the eras tour is insane. there needed to be more safety measures in place for crowd surges. that was ridiculous. gates locked that would’ve allowed many more access outside of the crowd: but we were forced one way out. pic.twitter.com/mpfnw2pFPq&mdash; grace, glitched: late night (@fearlesslygrace) June 3, 2023 So based on my understanding, 250k people are queuing for 24k The Eras Tour tickets in Argentina and it&#39;s only for a specific credit card holder... This is insane&mdash; T.m 🕛 (@TMlovesRED) June 5, 2023 Are Swifties...okay? You have to wonder. Onto the next celeb/entity/phenomenon icon!2. The Duggar Family from Shiny Happy People (a controversial documentary on Netflix.) This family is apparently evil. shutterstock Shiny Happy People is trending on Twitter, and the Duggar Family is getting roasted. Let&#39;s take a gander.&quot;Shiny Happy People&quot; is horrific. No other way to describe it. Whatever you&#39;ve heard of the Duggar Family, I promise it&#39;s so much worse. And exceptional timing for this documentary to drop while evangelical extremists stir an anti-LGBTQ moral panic.Massive content warning.&mdash; Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) June 5, 2023 I’m 2 episodes into Shiny Happy People, and I’ve already had to take an emotional break. It is so horrific. All of this abuse and exploitation… Massive respect for the ex-IBLP members who are speaking up.&mdash; listophile ⭐️ (@listophile) June 5, 2023 Why aren&#39;t more people talking about Shiny Happy People?! Please watch the docu in Prime. I&#39;m still processing what I consumed, but Beth sums it all up here. pic.twitter.com/JEjpXQtQ9B&mdash; autumn (@FamilyofP) June 5, 2023 &quot;Shiny Happy People&quot; is the single most important documentary available. It exposes the GOP/MAGA plan to infiltrate every level of our society with their fundamental, draconian, cult beliefs. I&#39;ll fucking revolt before I&#39;m forced to live that way.&mdash; 🌺Infamous Lucia 🌺 🤌🏼🌈🇮🇹 (@InfamousLucia) June 5, 2023 Duggar doc Shiny Happy People takes the shine off the Joshua Generation of Tradwives. It&#39;s exactly what we&#39;ve always felt in our gut, controlling women through shame.The words they use: submit, loyalty, temptation, etc you&#39;ll see all over social media for the same purpose.&mdash; AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) June 5, 2023 The way Shiny Happy People talked about changing women’s voices and tones to be extra feminine and placate men’s egos is EXACTLY the vibe I get from evangelical men who get their panties in a twist when I curse.I won’t be dainty for bigots, racists, queerphobes, or misogynists.&mdash; Hannah Celebrates 🏳️🌈💖💛💙🏳️🌈 (@hill_spt) June 4, 2023 One takeaway from Shiny Happy People: Jim Bob Duggar has never done an honest second of work in 40 years. He couldn&#39;t be more of a grifter and con man if he were selling literal snake oil from a wagon. Dude is a straight up fraud.&mdash; Sean Ozée (insert blue check here) (@seanozee4real) June 5, 2023 In conclusion, we all need to watch this Documentary ASAP. And FINALLY....1. Prince Harry, because he skipped the &#39;phone hacking trial.&#39; Can we give this man a break? shutterstock Harry is in trouble because he was...celebrating his daughter&#39;s birthday party????? COME ON NOW.Guys let’s all remember Harry is not on trial he is giving evidence in phone hacking. #toxicbritishmedia is spinning it to appear as if Harry is on trial. The Mirror group MGM is on trial Harry was NOT due to be in court today Period!!Look 👀 😂👇🏿They fool themselves pic.twitter.com/4ZaKdt4pg1&mdash; primalbeautynatural (@primalbeautynat) June 5, 2023 Not just for Harry; for all of us.Everyone seems to have forgotten that tabloid editors hacked the phones of dead children.For once that a royal is doing something truly useful, maybe we should reflect a little more on this fact.https://t.co/MLrlQqom5t&mdash; The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) June 5, 2023 Harry accused of wasting court time: he did not turn up for the first day of the trial. pic.twitter.com/Fe99HzWfVC&mdash; Observer88 (@JR42845598) June 5, 2023 H is in a &quot;different category&quot;??? So even his own attorney confirms the rogue thinks he is so high &amp; mighty to be above the common man &amp; the LAW! How insulting to the judge &amp; the Court. He just beggars belief... https://t.co/Y14LyxMj0h via @MailOnline&mdash; Andi&#39;s Mom 🦖 (@AndisMom4) June 5, 2023 It&#39;s enough already. Let this man be a good father! Well, there you have it folks! 5 celebs that are having a rough go of it. Let&#39;s hope your Monday is better than theirs!