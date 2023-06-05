Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
5 People Having a Bad Monday.

5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Maggie Lalley
Jun 5, 2023 | 3:09 PM
ADVERTISING

Having a rough Monday back at the office? Don't fret! These five celebs are having a rough time too. Take a look!

5. Casey Desantis (wife to Ron Desantis), because she's getting 'bullied' by the media.

But does Casey Desantis deserve it?
But does Casey Desantis deserve it?
shutterstock
Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content