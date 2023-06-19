5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Happy Monday! If you're having a rough one, don't fret. So are these questionable celebs. Let's take a look.
If you've seen Euphoria, you're probably aware that Sam Levison is known for being a creep. He's one of those spooky eldery male directors who loves to make his young female actors uncomfortable. Was he being a casual pervert on the set of The Idol (his brand new horrible TV show)? No one knows for sure, but it's likely.
Aside from Lily Rose Depp being nude and having an abusive older boyfriend (gross), there's no plot and no point to this series. The show has been called 'unnecessarily graphic.' Classic Sam Levison! Viewers are bored and disgusted, and that's a rare combo. Take a look at some of these hilarious and controversial internet reactions.
Now I HAVE to see this show. How bad can it possibly be? Onto the next celeb débâcle.
Shark Tank God Mark Cuban recently criticized Joe Rogan for being an anti-vaxxer. It's official. We've got an alpha male face off on our hands. Cuban vs. Rogan? Dreams DO come true. Both of these iconic men are true gifts to society....am I right? Ladies?? ANYONE???Who will win this unhinged debate?!
Cuban recently backed a healthcare startup called Cost Plus Drug Company, hence his attack on Rogan's anti-vax stance. Rogan clapped back with comments about how big pharma is the root of all evil. Looks like Cuban might just be going off on Rogan to make more money. I wouldn't put it past him. Let's take a look at some of the tweets.
Whose side are YOU on? Onto the next weirdo celebrity.
Pete's in the news again. But this time, it's not for dating a dream girl A lister. Nope! He's making headlines because he crashed his car in Beverly Hills, into someone's HOUSE. Get it together Pete! The internet is mad.
Maybe this ladykiller will spend some time in jail. Only time will tell!
It's official. Spotify is ending its partnership with Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast. The internet is fuming, as per usual. Take a look.
Time to give this dying podcast a listen. Onto the final struggling celeb.
Poor Amanda Bynes. Detained by police? This is upsetting.
Oh man. Let's say a prayer for Amanda! Anywho, you get back to your Monday. Have a great one and Happy Juneteenth!