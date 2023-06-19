5 People Having a Bad Monday.

If you've seen Euphoria, you're probably aware that Sam Levison is known for being a creep. He's one of those spooky eldery male directors who loves to make his young female actors uncomfortable. Was he being a casual pervert on the set of The Idol (his brand new horrible TV show)? No one knows for sure, but it's likely.

Aside from Lily Rose Depp being nude and having an abusive older boyfriend (gross), there's no plot and no point to this series. The show has been called 'unnecessarily graphic.' Classic Sam Levison! Viewers are bored and disgusted, and that's a rare combo. Take a look at some of these hilarious and controversial internet reactions.