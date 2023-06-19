Someecards Logo
5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Maggie Lalley
Jun 19, 2023 | 2:16 PM
Happy Monday! If you're having a rough one, don't fret. So are these questionable celebs. Let's take a look.

5. Sam Levison, the creator of Euphoria, because 'The Idol' is undeniably 'the worst show ever made.'

Viewers agree that the show is pointless.
If you've seen Euphoria, you're probably aware that Sam Levison is known for being a creep. He's one of those spooky eldery male directors who loves to make his young female actors uncomfortable. Was he being a casual pervert on the set of The Idol (his brand new horrible TV show)? No one knows for sure, but it's likely.

Aside from Lily Rose Depp being nude and having an abusive older boyfriend (gross), there's no plot and no point to this series. The show has been called 'unnecessarily graphic.' Classic Sam Levison! Viewers are bored and disgusted, and that's a rare combo. Take a look at some of these hilarious and controversial internet reactions.

Now I HAVE to see this show. How bad can it possibly be? Onto the next celeb débâcle.

4. Joe Rogan, because Mark Cuban threw him under the bus, big pharma style.

Joe Rogan...in trouble AGAIN. Is anyone shocked?
Shark Tank God Mark Cuban recently criticized Joe Rogan for being an anti-vaxxer. It's official. We've got an alpha male face off on our hands. Cuban vs. Rogan? Dreams DO come true. Both of these iconic men are true gifts to society....am I right? Ladies?? ANYONE???Who will win this unhinged debate?!

Cuban recently backed a healthcare startup called Cost Plus Drug Company, hence his attack on Rogan's anti-vax stance. Rogan clapped back with comments about how big pharma is the root of all evil. Looks like Cuban might just be going off on Rogan to make more money. I wouldn't put it past him. Let's take a look at some of the tweets.

Whose side are YOU on? Onto the next weirdo celebrity.

3. Pete Davidson, because he's being charged with reckless driving.

We can't lose Pete! Who will date the hottest women on earth?
Pete's in the news again. But this time, it's not for dating a dream girl A lister. Nope! He's making headlines because he crashed his car in Beverly Hills, into someone's HOUSE. Get it together Pete! The internet is mad.

Maybe this ladykiller will spend some time in jail. Only time will tell!

2. Meghan Markle, because Spotify dropped her 20 million dollar podcast deal.

Meghan lost $20 million....oops.
It's official. Spotify is ending its partnership with Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast. The internet is fuming, as per usual. Take a look.

Time to give this dying podcast a listen. Onto the final struggling celeb.

1. Child star Amanda Bynes, because she's being detained by police.

Amanda manda manda manda noooo.
Poor Amanda Bynes. Detained by police? This is upsetting.

Oh man. Let's say a prayer for Amanda! Anywho, you get back to your Monday. Have a great one and Happy Juneteenth!

Sources: Twitter
