5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Happy President's Day! And Monday. Hopefully you have the day off today and can enjoy yourself. These celebs won't, but you can! Take a look!5. Bad Bunny, because he's dating Kendall Jenner and could do better. Really Bad Bunny? You're going to join this toxic family? ShutterstockDon't do this Bad Bunny. Don't fall into the Kardashian trap! The gifted rapper was recently spotted on a double date with Kendall Jenner, and the internet has negative thoughts. Take a look.kendall & bad bunny pic.twitter.com/hphegDzQbf— steph ❦ (@juju0fdoom) February 19, 2023 I refuse to acknowledge that bad bunny might be dating Kendall Jenner. I will stay delusional and pretend people are lying to me.— jessica (@spookyessi) February 20, 2023 How bad bunny and Kendall Jenner communicate https://t.co/hqnWHBeneB pic.twitter.com/lus8oaE5CJ— ☁️ (@jennagsta) February 20, 2023 the latino community after hearing the rumors about bad bunny and kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/k2IcznW2eY— julian (@JulianColin1) February 20, 2023 everytime i see something ab bad bunny & kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/2bgXfjsC1b— ash (@guatemlngoddess) February 19, 2023 WDYM KENDALL AND BAD BUNNY ARE TOGETHER?? BENITO NO! GET YOUR ASS BACK HOME TO GABRIELA THE STREETS ARENT FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/xL12VKXmN1— 𝐿𝒾𝒶🌙⚡️ (@Adoring_Butler) February 18, 2023 Please Bad Bunny, leave Kendall and save yourself! Onto the next celeb having a moment...4. Megan Fox, because Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her and she's facing up to it. Poor Megan :( shutterstock It's unclear whether or not MGK definitely cheated on Megan with guitarist Sophie Lloyd, but rumors are spreading rapidly. Internet users are coming in hot with some hilarious takes.Megan Fox hiding from Pete Davidson after he heard she broke up with MGK pic.twitter.com/vyGDA7vKbX— rina 🍄🇲🇽 (@dreamglowrina) February 12, 2023 megan fox posting a photo of her burning mgk’s letters with a caption of lyrics from a song about cheating and lies and then blasting everyone for assuming he cheated is absolutely insane— delo (@del0rah) February 19, 2023 Pete Davidson, outside Megan Fox’s house, after she broke up with MGK. pic.twitter.com/RiNE62gDrj— Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) February 12, 2023 There are even rumors that Megan Fox started this cheating rumors herself.Megan Fox Clears Up Cheating Rumors That She Clearly Started https://t.co/fOqYm1pJ5W pic.twitter.com/Wp4UNLmGDa— Jezebel (@Jezebel) February 20, 2023 Pete Davidson heading to Megan Fox’s house pic.twitter.com/LWAExLSr0S— 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡 (@mishricci) February 13, 2023 You have to wonder if Megan will actually be Pete's next victim. Only time will tell! Let's see who else is struggling today.3. P!nk, because she's allegedly throwing shade at Christina Aguiliera. P!nk. How could you? shutterstock P!nk was recently discussing the Lady Marmalade music video, and it seemed like she was being a bit rude about her fellow pop star. The internet was worried that she'd reignite her infamous feud with XTina. Take a look at some of the tweets.this lady loves this grudge pic.twitter.com/EEM7RzIYVK— alex (@alex_abads) February 17, 2023 It started in 2000 before the Lady Marmalade collaboration begun. Pink would use Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Jessica Simpson lookalikes to shade them during her performances because she deemed them dumb & felt she was better than them. pic.twitter.com/JAKMgHvOM8— Jaden 2022 (@JadenLoveLungi) February 17, 2023 In 2001 following the Lady Marmalade collaboration, Pink would then perform the song at her concerts and have a new Christina Aguilera lookalike doll onstage and end the performance mocking Xtina singing her song beautiful. Xtina kept ignoring Pink & never responded. pic.twitter.com/HH5cYwwkCV— Jaden 2022 (@JadenLoveLungi) February 17, 2023 That one time Christina Aguilera had a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest in 2010 and Pink joined in next but Ryan kept Xtina on the call to say hi. Pink said she’s all about fun but brought negative energy with her and Xtina clocked it but still kept it cute and respectful. pic.twitter.com/Cs5D5dDaxA— Jaden 2022 (@JadenLoveLungi) February 18, 2023 Is P!nk still angry at X-Tina for no reason? You be the judge. Two more celebs to go!2. Ellen Pompeo, because she's leaving Grey's Anatomy, FINALLY. Goodbye Ellen. It's really been a journey. shutterstock Does anyone even watch Grey's Anatomy anymore? I'm not sure, but fans are sad to see Ellen go. She has been with the show for one thousand seasons after all. Well, more like 19 seasons, but still.next weeks episode of greys anatomy (meredith grey’s final episode) better make me cry like i’ve never cried before in my life. i didn’t stick around for 19 seasons to have the main characters departure be mid. i wanna be so emotionally hurt that it takes me months to recover— vandana (@vandanaiscool) February 17, 2023 meredith grey is leaving next episodethere will be no more herwhat am i supposed to do pic.twitter.com/9UrviVDIej— mariana (@fruitymerchloe) February 17, 2023 It really is the end of an era. Goodbye Meredith!1. Prince William and Prince Harry, because tensions are rising as the coronation approaches. It never ends with these two. shutterstock The Royals are hoping that the feud between Harry and William will ease up before King Charles III's coronation in May. Internet users are having a ball as usual.just got off the phone with my team. we booked it!!!!!! i will be performing standup comedy at king charles coronation.— caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) February 20, 2023 Nicki Minaj has reportedly turned down an offer to perform at the coronation of King Charles III.In a statement, she said: “You could be the king but watch the Queen conquer.” pic.twitter.com/xW7ZAzk6xu— Ismail (@ismailosaurus) February 20, 2023 If Harry & Meghan attend the Coronation.. I’d like to remind everyone of the evil, jealous stares from the obsessed Montecito duo towards Catherine and her family during The Queens funeral Hopefully the dastardly duo will be relegated to the bleachers 😂 pic.twitter.com/9NCtRsPTUC— MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) February 11, 2023 Well, there you have it. These famous people are having a rough day. We hope yours is better!