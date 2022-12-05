5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Having a bad Monday back to work? These celebrities are doing way worse than you are. Take a look!5. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, because they were fired from ABC's Good Morning America for having an affair. Bye bye Amy. shutterstock If you're alive, you've probably heard about the Good Morning America scandal. Amy and T.J. are offically off the air. And even worse, this isn't T.J.'s first rodeo. Take a look at his history with infidelity.You might be a big fan of Good Morning America, so this might be upsetting news, but at the end of the day, we all love a scandal. Twitter, as always, has some priceless reactions to the T.J. Amy affair. Take a look!don't remove amy robach and t.j. holmes from good morning america, make them kiss at anchor desk— Hot Stove Suz ⚾️ (@TheSuzieHunter) December 5, 2022 when I look at Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, this is all I see pic.twitter.com/DkeItBlVAL— ThisIsRochelle (@RR416) December 1, 2022 yesterday I couldn’t tell you who Amy Robach or T.J. Holmes were, but today? pic.twitter.com/ZvDh2NmluB— Samantha Morell (@samanthamorell) December 1, 2022 Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were out in public like pic.twitter.com/SxjBz4Iwc7— Junior Maruwa 🇨🇵 (@juniormaruwa) December 1, 2022 T.J. & Amy acting like everything’s fine on GMA this afternoon has me yelling lmaoooooooooooo 😭😭— Neiman Marcus Stan Account (@TheBrookeAsh) December 1, 2022 "Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016."I guess he's going to write another letter to explain not being a good husband or father pic.twitter.com/ls6FtXrRFE— KD (@Fly_Sistah) December 3, 2022 Calm down T.J. will you? Well, folks, enjoy the first news anchor scandal in hot minute while you can.4. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, because their podcast producer has left the building. These two can't escape a scandal. shutterstock Drama follows Harry and Meghan wherever they go, and this time, Meghan's beloved podcast is suffering. She recently started a podcast called Archetypes through Archwell foundation, but this week, her producer Rebecca Sananes called it quits.Rebecca says she has her doubts about whether or not Archetypes will return for a second season. Her sudden departure is a bit of a mystery, but you have to wonder if Rebecca is embarassed of Meghan. She is, of course, the most hated woman in the United Kingdom. Take a look.Dear Meghan markle, You are a duchess, you are a millionaire, you are insanely privileged. You are not oppressed. You live a much better life than the brits you trash and who you claim opresss you. Get over yourself,Sincerely,Britain— Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) December 2, 2022 First Meghan Markle had the Oprah interview, then she wrote a book, then she started a podcast, and now they have created a docuseries about her. This has been the most bizarre pursuit of privacy that I've ever seen in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/8rf9nCuYUL— Candace Owens Podcast (@candaceowenspod) December 2, 2022 Meghan Markle's podcast has tanked and her acting career is non-existent so she's decided to "fight racism"...she's figured out that accusing people of being racist is an easy way to make headlines, get interviews and win awards. PatheticBuckingham Palace— The Sylvester Synopsis (@SylvSynopsis) November 30, 2022 I’ve fully turned on Meghan Markle now that she had her podcast. The episode on the “bimbo” label is an interview with Paris Hilton and they spend the entire thing lamenting how unfair and sexist it is for people to assume she’s stupid— Jail fossil fuel execs (@steamyporkbuns) December 1, 2022 But as they always are with Meghan, people are divided. Some twitter users are die hard fans, and they make it known.Meghan Markle and Trevor Noah on one podcast!???😁😁 my two faves in one space, what a great way to end my November 🥹— Bobby🦒 (@sana_rage) November 29, 2022 I’ve been listening to Meghan Markle’s podcast ‘Archetypes’ and I’m so in love - with her, her voice, her message. It’s bold, unapologetically feminist, eye opening. Highly recommend!— Anam Iqbal (@anamiiqbal) October 4, 2022 Well, whose side are YOU on? Onto the next celeb having a ROUGH Monday.3. Ice Cube, because he is battling Warner Brothers for the rights to the Friday Film Franchise. Ice Cube trying to get the money he deserves. shutterstock If you're a fan of the Friday films, then you'll be surprised to hear that Ice Cube doesn't even own the rights to the hit films that he cowrote and produced in the 90s.Ice Cube is saying things like, "It's MY movie," and that Warner Brothers needs to "do the right thing."Well, we'll find out whether or not Ice Cube gets the rights to his hit franchise. Maybe, just maybe, there will be another sequel!2. Leo Woodall, who plays that super hot Brit on White Lotus, because his family was 'disturbed by his latest performance.' Bewarw of this Essex heartthrob. shutterstock If you're breathing, you're aware that season 2 of White Lotus is taking over the world. Leo Woodall's character had a major meltdown these past two episodes, and his family is concerned.They weren't the only ones. Warning, the following hilarious White Lotus tweets contain spoilers.Season 2 of White Lotus would be so different if Portia had watched Love Island and knew to stay away from men from Essex— biscooti cookie (@Abbykl1) December 5, 2022 So Jack just confirmed our theory about Wuentin being broke. The foreshadowing Cameron mentioned about Italian aristocrats being poor but having yachts and palazzos.. I need Portia to connect the dots and go rescue Tanya. I’m really scared for her😭😭#WhiteLotus— WHORE FOR AEMOND TARGARYEN🤤🐉🥰 (@NaseemaVeasey) December 5, 2022 tonight’s white lotus scene with Jack drunk after dinner, almost fighting a guy before waving Portia off and screaming the West Ham United fight song in the streets was very triggering… for a small, specific subset of us who lacked judgment in our early 20s (me, just me)— with an "i" (@liawithani) December 5, 2022 Don’t be confused, Jack’s not really his nephew, it’s his boyfriend. Jack’s working Portia to keep her away so she won’t catch on to their scam. #TheWhiteLotus #whitelotus— ShawnMarie (@Shawn33Larson33) November 28, 2022 Will you be watching the season finale of White Lotus next Sunday? I know I will.1. Elon Musk, because everyone still hates him. People are over you Elon. shutterstockElon, elon, elon, you're not just having a bad Monday, you're having a bad life. Or a good life, depending on how you look at it. Elon continues to get called out by celebrities and seems pretty relentless.Whether or not you're a fan, you have to admit that this guy is entertaining. There you have it. 5 Celebs who are having a bad Monday. We hope you're having a better day than they are!